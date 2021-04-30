He ranked eighth on the team in scoring, averaging 6.8 points in 18.6 minutes per game. He shot 43.8 percent from the field, 34.4 percent on three-point attempts and 51.7 percent from the free throw line during his freshman campaign.

Moore, a 6-1, 180-pound combo guard from Greensboro, N.C., was one of nine Wolfpack players to earn multiple starts in 2020-21 and was one of two to appear in every contest along with junior forward Jericole Hellems .

NC State freshman guard Shakeel Moore plans to enter the transfer portal according to Rivals.com's Jamie Shaw .

Moore led the team with 35 steals last season, averaging 1.4 per contest. He forced a steal on 4.4 percent of his defensive possessions according to KenPom.com, which ranked No. 16 nationally and No. 4 among players from the ACC.

He also averaged 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Moore was a four-star recruit in NC State's five-man 2020 class. He ranked No. 115 nationally and No. 26 among guards according to Rivals.

He was also a high school teammate with five-star forward Josh Hall at Moravian Prep. Hall had originally signed with the Wolfpack along with Moore but decided to enter the 2020 NBA Draft, going directly to the professional level out of high school.

Moore becomes the third Wolfpack player to enter the transfer portal this offseason, including senior guard Braxton Beverly (Eastern Kentucky) and freshman forward Nick Farrar (College of Charleston).

NC State also gained the commitments of two transfers this offseason: sophomore forward Greg Gantt from Providence and sophomore guard Casey Morsell from Virginia.

The Wolfpacker will have more on this developing story as more information becomes available.