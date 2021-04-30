 NC State freshman guard Shakeel Moore expected to transfer
Report: NC State guard Shakeel Moore to enter transfer portal

Justin H. Williams
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State freshman guard Shakeel Moore plans to enter the transfer portal according to Rivals.com's Jamie Shaw.

Moore, a 6-1, 180-pound combo guard from Greensboro, N.C., was one of nine Wolfpack players to earn multiple starts in 2020-21 and was one of two to appear in every contest along with junior forward Jericole Hellems.

He ranked eighth on the team in scoring, averaging 6.8 points in 18.6 minutes per game. He shot 43.8 percent from the field, 34.4 percent on three-point attempts and 51.7 percent from the free throw line during his freshman campaign.

NC State Wolfpack basketball Shakeel Moore
NC State freshman guard Shakeel Moore's dunk over UNC center Walker Kessler in the Wolfpack's home win over the Tar Heels in December was the highlight of the year for the Pack in 2020-21. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OQyBTdGF0ZSBmcmVzaG1hbiBTaGFrZWVsIE1vb3JlIHBsYW5zIG9u IGVudGVyaW5nIHRoZSB0cmFuc2ZlciBwb3J0YWwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0Fic29sdXRlQmFza2V0YmFsbD9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0Fic29sdXRlQmFza2V0 YmFsbDwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj5UaGUgNi1mb290LTEgTW9vcmUgYXZlcmFnZWQg Ni44IHBvaW50cyAmYW1wOyAxLjQgc3RlYWxzIGluIDE4LjYgbWludXRlcyBw bGF5ZWQgbGFzdCBzZWFzb24gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1NtaVV5 ZnpxRm0iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TbWlVeWZ6cUZtPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEphbWllIFNoYXcgKEBKYW1pZVNoYXc1KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0phbWllU2hhdzUvc3RhdHVzLzEzODgxNTM0MzY3MTg0 ODU1MTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMzAsIDIwMjE8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OQyBTdGF0ZSBmcmVzaG1hbiBTaGFrZWVsIE1vb3JlIGlzIGV4cGVj dGVkIHRvIGVudGVyIHRoZSB0cmFuc2ZlciBwb3J0YWwgbGF0ZXIgdGhpcyBl dmVuaW5nLCBhIHNvdXJjZSB0b2xkIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vc3RvY2tyaXNlcnM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFN0b2Nr cmlzZXJzPC9hPi4gQXZlcmFnZWQgbmVhcmx5IDYuOCBwb2ludHMgcGVyIGdh bWUgb24gNDMlIHNob290aW5nIGFuZCBoYWQgYSBjYXJlZXItaGlnaCBvZiAx OSBwb2ludHMgaW4gYSB3aW4gb3ZlciBCb3N0b24gQ29sbGVnZSBvbiBGZWIu IDZ0aC48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYWtlIChAamFrZXdlaW5nYXJ0ZW4pIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamFrZXdlaW5nYXJ0ZW4vc3RhdHVz LzEzODgxNTQ0Mzk0ODg0NzkyMzU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXBy aWwgMzAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Moore led the team with 35 steals last season, averaging 1.4 per contest. He forced a steal on 4.4 percent of his defensive possessions according to KenPom.com, which ranked No. 16 nationally and No. 4 among players from the ACC.

He also averaged 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Moore was a four-star recruit in NC State's five-man 2020 class. He ranked No. 115 nationally and No. 26 among guards according to Rivals.

He was also a high school teammate with five-star forward Josh Hall at Moravian Prep. Hall had originally signed with the Wolfpack along with Moore but decided to enter the 2020 NBA Draft, going directly to the professional level out of high school.

Moore becomes the third Wolfpack player to enter the transfer portal this offseason, including senior guard Braxton Beverly (Eastern Kentucky) and freshman forward Nick Farrar (College of Charleston).

NC State also gained the commitments of two transfers this offseason: sophomore forward Greg Gantt from Providence and sophomore guard Casey Morsell from Virginia.

The Wolfpacker will have more on this developing story as more information becomes available.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1lLamRKOGRTUWdBP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

