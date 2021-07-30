Reports: Baseball Pack Pro Trea Turner to the Dodgers

The Washington Nationals are nearing a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers that would send all-star shortstop and former NC State baseball player Trea Turner to the west coast, according to multiple reports from MLB insiders.

Along with Turner, the Nationals would also send three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer to Los Angeles in exchange for four prospects from the Dodgers organization, including two of the most prized future talents within the defending World Series Champions' farm system, Josiah Gray and Keibert Ruiz.

Turner had already developed into a leader within the Nationals' bullpen and helped lead Washington to the organization's first World Series title in 2019, but he's also in the midst of one of his best seasons to date. The former Wolfpacker earned his first appearance in the MLB All-Star game earlier this summer.

“He’s one of the greatest trades I’ve ever made,” Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said of Turner on 106.7 The Fan in D.C. on Wednesday morning. “He’s turned out to be one of the great superstars in all of baseball.”