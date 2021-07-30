Reports: Baseball Pack Pro Trea Turner to the Dodgers
The Washington Nationals are nearing a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers that would send all-star shortstop and former NC State baseball player Trea Turner to the west coast, according to multiple reports from MLB insiders.
Along with Turner, the Nationals would also send three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer to Los Angeles in exchange for four prospects from the Dodgers organization, including two of the most prized future talents within the defending World Series Champions' farm system, Josiah Gray and Keibert Ruiz.
Turner had already developed into a leader within the Nationals' bullpen and helped lead Washington to the organization's first World Series title in 2019, but he's also in the midst of one of his best seasons to date. The former Wolfpacker earned his first appearance in the MLB All-Star game earlier this summer.
“He’s one of the greatest trades I’ve ever made,” Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said of Turner on 106.7 The Fan in D.C. on Wednesday morning. “He’s turned out to be one of the great superstars in all of baseball.”
Turner is now one of the most efficient offensive players in major league baseball.
His 125 hits this season ranks second among all major leaguers, and his batting average of .322 is currently second-best in the National League. He also has 21 stolen bases (fourth-most in MLB, second-most in NL) and an OPS of .890 (T-18th-best in MLB, T-10th in NL).
Last month, Turner hit for the cycle against the Tampa Bay Rays, marking the third of his professional career. He is currently the only active MLB player to hit for the cycle three times in his career and just the fourth to do so in the league's history.
Now Turner will likely head to L.A. to join last season's World Series Champions. Entering the 2021 season, the Dodgers were once again heavily favored to win the National League West Division.
Through 104 games, Los Angeles is 62-42, three games back of the San Francisco Giants, who currently have the best record in the MLB, for first place in the NL West.
With the addition of Turner and Scherzer, however, the Dodgers woule show they're in win-now mode in search of back-to-back World Series Championships. As of Friday, the L.A. Dodgers are the favorites to win the 2021 World Series with 15-4 consensus odds. according to Action Network.
