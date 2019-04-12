Fans watching the NC State men's basketball team at PNC Arena will have a new scoreboard this upcoming season to help watch games. Earlier this spring, the Centennial Authority that operates the stadium approved installing a new $4.7 million Daktronics HDR scoreboard.

On Friday, the Carolina Hurricanes unveiled the first rendering of what to expect.

According to the Hurricanes, the new scoreboard will be 180 percent larger than the current one and will total over 4,000 square feet in size. The new scoreboard should be in place for the start of next season.