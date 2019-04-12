Rendering for new scoreboard at PNC Arena released
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Fans watching the NC State men's basketball team at PNC Arena will have a new scoreboard this upcoming season to help watch games. Earlier this spring, the Centennial Authority that operates the stadium approved installing a new $4.7 million Daktronics HDR scoreboard.
On Friday, the Carolina Hurricanes unveiled the first rendering of what to expect.
According to the Hurricanes, the new scoreboard will be 180 percent larger than the current one and will total over 4,000 square feet in size. The new scoreboard should be in place for the start of next season.
BIG NEWS!— Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) April 12, 2019
A state-of-the-art video board is coming to @PNCArena next season! pic.twitter.com/fO5SGH9PB9
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook