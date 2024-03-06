Reidsville (N.C.) High sophomore two-sport star Kendre’ Harrison has one NCHSAA state title and is hungry for more.

The 6-foot-7, 237-pound Harrison reached the NCHSAA 2A state title games in both football and basketball his freshman year. Beulaville (N.C.) East Duplin pounded out a state title win over Reidsville with a physical ground game in football. Farmville (N.C.) Central and star wing Jah Short proved too much for the youthful Rams in hoops.

Harrison achieved his dream this past fall by leading Reidsville to the state title with an impressive win over Clinton (N.C.) High. He caught five passes for 95 yards and two scores in the 28-18 win over Clinton at Carter-Finley Stadium.