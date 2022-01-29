Red-hot UNC overwhelms NC State

North Carolina shot lights out Saturday in the first half to build a commanding lead en route to a 100-80 victory at the Dean E. Smith Center. The half even had a cherry on top with UNC honoring former coach Roy Williams at halftime, and the 1981-82 championship squad was also in attendance and got honored during thee second half.

NC State knows that feeling for when they shot 12 of 22 from three-point land in a 77-63 win over Virginia on Jan. 22. Now, the Wolfpack know that experience on the receiving end.

CHAPEL HILL — There is playing well and then there is hitting improbable shot after improbable shot.

NC State fell to 10-12 overall and 3-8 in the ACC, and will try and recover vs. Syracuse at 9 p.m. Wednesday. The Tar Heels improved to 15-6 overall and 7-3 in the ACC.

North Carolina shot 20 of 32 from the field and 10 of 15 on three-pointers, and only committed three turnovers in the first half.

The Tar Heels finished making 15 of 27 from beyond the arc, with Oklahoma transfer Brady Manek leading the way with 17 points and 5 of 7 on three-pointers.

“I thought we ran into a red-hot Carolina team on the road,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said. “It’s tough because they haven’t shot the ball that well the entire year. They were incredible behind the three-point line.

“Everybody was good and it started with Manek and then [Caleb] Love and then [R.J.] Davis got involved.”

Two of NC State’s “Big Three” put up big numbers, but they were doing it in a game that got out of hand early. UNC took a 37-17 lead on a Puff Johnson offensive rebound and layup with 7:59 left in the first half.

Freshman shooting guard Terquavion Smith fired until the end to finish with 34 points, which was one point shy of Ernie Myers freshman scoring record. Smith wasn’t worried about records, but that the game got out of hand.

“Personally, I’m mad,” Smith said. “We have to bounce back and lock in on the defensive end. We can score with anybody in the country. We put up 80 points but gave up 100.

"You know me, I'm going hard every time I get the chance. Even if I'm not hitting, I'm going hard. I give my all to NC State every time I step on the floor."

NC State power forward Jericole Hellems also had a hot hand and made 5 of 9 on three-pointers for 25 points. The rest of NC State’s team combined for 19 points.

The third member of the “Big Three” got benched for most of the second half — star redshirt sophomore guard Dereon Seabron. UNC game-planned for his drives, and Keatts simply said he didn’t play well. Seabron finished going 1 of 6 for two points and two assists in 23 minutes of action. He came out for good with 16:29 left, with UNC leading 65-34, and finished with a team-worst minus-30 for plus/minus.

“I just didn’t think he was playing well,” Keatts said. “He’s no different than any other player on the team. When you aren’t playing well and not playing good basketball, somebody else will get the opportunity.”

The list of NC State problems begins with three-point shooting defense, though some shots were closely guarded. Keatts isn’t sure if UNC will shot that well ever again this season.

“They were hot on their home court and we couldn’t make them miss,” said Smith. “You see the outcome.”

Sophomore guard Love got UNC off to a good start, and then Manek took over. The duo combined for 25 first-half points and six three-pointers.

Love finished with a team-high 21 points, four three-pointers and five assists in the game. He was complemented by recruiting classmate R.J. Davis’ 17 points and three three-pointers.

“Defensively, I thought they hit some really tough shots today,” Keatts said. “There were some breakdowns where we gave up easy shots.

“Our defense has to travel every time we play, and if it doesn’t, we are going to struggle.”

Mixed in among the snipers was junior center Armando Bacot, who had nine points, 10 rebounds and five blocks before halftime.

Bacot was aided when NC State sophomore center Ebenezer Dowuona picked up his second foul with 11:47 left in the first half. North Carolina led 19-11 at the time.

If it wasn’t the three-point shooting, UNC always knew it could go inside to the 6-10, 240-pound Bacot, especially with NC State missing three injured big men. Bacot finished the game with 18 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks.

Keatts and the players have tried to have a short memory this season between overcoming injuries and tough losses. This season was going to trying from the moment center Manny Bates got injured in the opener.

“I’m proud of the guys that finished the game and I thought we fought all the way until the end,” Keatts said. “It was just really a tough night to come back from a deficit we had at halftime.”