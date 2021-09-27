Recruits react to NC State's win over Clemson

Here are some reactions from commitments and other prospects who have been offered by NC State who attended the Wolfpack's 27-21 double-overtime win over No. 9 Clemson Saturday evening at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

"The atmosphere in Carter-Finley was the loudest, most insane environment I’ve ever been a part of. It was really cool to see every single person in the house on their feet and making noise in the big moments. Not to mention, I picked the game of the year to go to. "I think they played better than the scoreboard reflected. And the postgame in the locker room was insane. Players and coaches and all the other recruits were all in there partying with the loud music and the red lights on. Overall an amazing visit."

"I love NC State. Definitely a place I can call my forever home. The people are amazing. The fans are amazing. The environment was electric. The highlight for me is how they treat me like family, and how they executed that football game."

"The atmosphere was very intense. I can’t wait to play in that stadium. I’ve never been in a louder stadium in my life. I felt like I was on the field. It doesn't get much better than NC State's game atmosphere."

"This is one of the best games I have watched. The team never gave up. The crowd kept them hyped. You can definitely feel the love from the fans. Being on campus for the first time to watch a game showed me really how everyone loves football there, from being in the stadium to people tailgating."

"I’ve never experienced that much noise with the fans. it was crazy. Can’t wait to get back on campus. Coach [Charley] Wiles and the whole staff communicated with me all day."

"The atmosphere was extremely electrical, exciting, and filled with energy. The main highlights for me was were the excitement of the crowd, the intensity of the team and the great finish of the game. Definitely the best game I’ve been to."

["I iked how the fans and the staff and the team was all engaged, and also they are on a higher standard right now after the performance they put on."

"It was a great atmosphere. I was very impressed with the stadium and the intensity of the fans. I also liked the energy the coaches had in the locker room after."

It was a crazy environment all around. This was the most packed I’ve seen CF in years. The team stayed solid throughout the ups and downs of the game. And lastly, just being able to experience the W with Drake and Thayer afterwards on the field was just super cool."

"The Wolfpack played a heck of a game, and the fans were a big factor in that, staying loud and keeping our guys hyped."

"What stood out to me was the environment , the offense that NC State runs [and seeing how active the fans and the coaches were. The atmosphere was making me want to play."

"It was just a great atmosphere. The coaches, the players, everyone was locked in from the end of last game. You could feel it in the air hours before the game, how excited the fans were, how big of a game it was going to be. The best atmosphere I’ve ever been a part of, and I’m appreciative of it."