Recruiting trends are always interesting to follow, especially for programs that don’t end up getting as much attention as the bluebloods. This week, we will look at each Power Five conference and discover some teams trending up, down and remaining remarkably consistent. We continue today with the ACC.

Recent class rankings: No. 53, No. 34, No. 28

Coach Dave Doeren has quietly put together a very good run in Raleigh since his hiring in 2012. Producing five consecutive winning seasons, going 18-8 in the last two seasons and winning three bowl games since 2014, NC State has used all of this momentum to improve its recruiting success. After a somewhat disappointing No. 53 class in 2017, the Wolfpack have finished at No. 34 and then No. 28 over the last two years. Another nine-win season in Raleigh could lead to even bigger things for the Wolfpack in 2019 and beyond.

Farrell’s take: I like the way NC State has recruited, especially when it comes to in-state players, and now Doeren and company will need to step it up even more with Mack Brown at UNC and recruiting well. NC State has also done a good job spot recruiting states like Florida, New Jersey, Virginia and Georgia. The 2020 cycle is off to a very solid start as well, with a top 20 recruiting class.