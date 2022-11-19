In this week’s edition of the Recruiting Roundup, Travis Graf explains his FutureCast for AJ Johnson to Texas and talks with 2023 four-star Kris Parker about the latest in his recruitment.

LSU has made a strong push and will be the other school that Johnson considers on Monday, along with pro routes, but Texas should feel really good about where they stand heading into the weekend.

In past editions of the Recruiting Roundup, it’s been mentioned that Texas was in the best shape for Johnson, and that hasn’t changed with his commitment date being set. The five-star guard will announce his commitment on Monday and I logged a FutureCast in favor of the Longhorns on Thursday evening. Johnson and his family have a good relationship with Chris Beard and he’s done a great job in this recruitment. Beard has also shown a willingness to push the pace this season, which was a big sticking point for Johnson in his recruitment, as he thrives in an up and down pace.

Villanova: “I like the tradition and I like the winning culture. It’s a basketball school and you can tell that they recruit people who they think will help them win, so I like that a lot.”

Missouri: “The fan base is crazy. There’s a lot of Missouri fans and they really back their sports. Coach CY (Charlton Young) is my lead recruiter.”

Alabama: “I like that they develop a lot of big guards like Herb Jones and now they have Brandon Miller, who was my player host on my visit. They like big guards and have a good offensive system.”

NC State: “I like NC State, when they come up to play Florida State every year, they always give them a pretty good game. I like their offensive system as well. Coach (Kevin) Keatts really let’s his players play.”

UCF: “UCF, they’re going to the Big 12 next year I believe. Coach (Johnny) Dawkins says that he wants to build a team around me, so that means a lot to me.”

Upcoming plans: “I’m planning a visit to Missouri now, probably the weekend of Dec. 3. I don’t have an exact date for my commitment yet, but it’s also going to be in December.”