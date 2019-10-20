Crabtree was offered Oct. 9, and less than two weeks later he announced that he was joining the Wolfpack's class.

It did not take long for Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage receiver Joshua Crabtree to make a verbal commitment to NC State.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Crabtree caught 45 passes for 590 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games as a junior, and then he solidified himself on NC State's radar with a strong performance at one of its summer camps in June, including running the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds. He also measured a 6-foot-6 wingspan, clocked at 4.22 seconds in the shuttle and had a 9-foot-10 broad jump.

He was invited back to the Alpha Wolf Showcase in July, and he has continued his strong play on the gridiron this fall. Through seven games he has 26 receptions for 397 yards and four scores.

Crabtree is NC State's 17th commitment. He also had offers from Air Force, Army, Navy and Liberty.

