Re-ranking NC State football recruiting classes under Dave Doeren: 2014
The Wolfpacker is looking back at previous recruiting classes to re-rank them based on what they did at NC State and since then in the NFL, and today the focus is on the class of 2014.
Here's what that class looked like when it was signed.
|Rank
|Player
|Stars
|Rivals Rating
|State ranking
|Position ranking
|
1
|
DE Kentavius Street
|
|
6.0
|
2 NC
|
4 SDE
|
2
|
LB Germaine Pratt
|
|
5.8
|
9 NC
|
13 OLB
|
3
|
DT Justin Jones
|
|
5.8
|
20 GA
|
14 SDE
|
4
|
QB Jalan McClendon
|
|
5.7
|
15 NC
|
18 PQB
|
5
|
CB Troy Vincent
|
|
5.7
|
11 MD
|
31 CB
|
6
|
TE Cole Cook
|
|
5.7
|
57 GA
|
26 TE
|
7
|
ATH Jaylen Samuels
|
|
5.6
|
20 NC
|
2 FB
|
8
|
OT Tyler Jones
|
|
5.6
|
48 GA
|
48 OT
|
9
|
DT Deshaywn Middleton
|
|
5.6
|
22 NC
|
39 DT
|
10
|
OT Will Richardson
|
|
5.6
|
23 NC
|
61 OT
|
11
|
WR Bo Hines
|
|
5.6
|
24 NC
|
91 WR
|
12
|
OG Terronne Prescod
|
|
5.6
|
64 GA
|
28 OG
|
13
|
DE Deonte Holden
|
|
5.6
|
18 MD
|
31 SDE
|
14
|
LB Airius Moore
|
|
5.6
|
39 OH
|
27 ILB
|
15
|
S Dexter Wright
|
|
5.6
|
27 NC
|
NA
|
16
|
WR Stephen Louis
|
|
5.6
|
NA
|
NA
|
17
|
S Kalen McCain
|
|
5.5
|
30 NC
|
NA
|
18
|
OL Eric Shute
|
|
5.5
|
35 IL
|
NA
|
19
|
K A.J. Cole
|
|
5.5
|
74 GA
|
5 K
|
20
|
TE Micah Till
|
|
5.5
|
28 MD
|
NA
|
t21
|
OL Tony Adams
|
|
5.5
|
NA
|
NA
|
t21
|
DE Bradley Chubb
|
|
5.5
|
NA
|
NA
|
t21
|
DL Coult Culler
|
|
5.5
|
NA
|
NA
|
t21
|
S Shawn Boone
|
|
5.5
|
NA
|
NA
|
t21
|
DL B.J. Hill
|
|
5.5
|
NA
|
NA
|
t21
|
WR Maurice Trowell
|
|
5.5
|
NA
|
NA
|
t27
|
K Kyle Bambard
|
|
5.4
|
NA
|
NA
|
t27
|
OL Garrett Bradbury
|
|
5.4
|
NA
|
NA
|
t27
|
ATH Elliott Davis
|
|
5.4
|
NA
|
NA
|
t27
|
CB Michael Stevens
|
|
5.4
|
NA
|
NA
|
t27
|
RB Marcelias Sutton
|
|
5.4
|
NA
|
NA
