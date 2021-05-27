Re-ranking NC State football recruiting classes under Dave Doeren: 2015
The Wolfpacker is looking back at previous recruiting classes to re-rank them based on what they did at NC State and since then in the NFL, and today the focus is on the class of 2015.
Here's what that class looked like when it was signed.
|Rank
|Player
|Stars
|Rivals Rating
|State ranking
|Position ranking
|
1
|
RB Nyheim Hines
|
|
5.9
|
3 NC
|
2 APB
|
2
|
DL Darian Roseboro
|
|
5.9
|
4 NC
|
13 DT
|
3
|
OT Emanuel McGirt
|
|
5.8
|
7 NC
|
14 OT
|
4
|
RB Johnny Frasier
|
|
5.8
|
8 NC
|
24 RB
|
5
|
RB Reggie Gallaspy
|
|
5.8
|
11 NC
|
28 RB
|
6
|
DE Tyrone Riley
|
|
5.6
|
60 GA
|
27 WDE
|
7
|
DT Quentez Johnson
|
|
5.6
|
65 GA
|
48 DT
|
8
|
WR Freddie Simmons
|
|
5.6
|
17 PA
|
98 WR
|
9
|
ATH Freddie Phillips
|
|
5.5
|
16 SC
|
NA
|
10
|
S Jarius Morehead
|
|
5.5
|
31 NC
|
NA
|
11
|
OT Philip Walton
|
|
5.5
|
32 NC
|
NA
|
12
|
WR Brian Sessoms
|
|
5.5
|
35 NC
|
NA
|
t13
|
LB Riley Nicholson
|
|
5.5
|
NA
|
NA
|
t13
|
DE Emmanuel Olgenga
|
|
5.5
|
NA
|
NA
|
t13
|
OT Daris Workman
|
|
5.5
|
NA
|
NA
|
t16
|
DE Eurndraus Bryant
|
|
5.4
|
NA
|
NA
|
t16
|
C T.J. McCoy
|
|
5.4
|
NA
|
NA
|
t16
|
WR Jakobi Meyers
|
|
5.4
|
NA
|
NA
|
t16
|
LB James Smith-Williams
|
|
5.4
|
NA
|
NA
|
t16
|
OG Aaron Wiltz
|
|
5.4
|
NA
|
NA
|
t21
|
WR Vernon Grier
|
|
5.2
|
NA
|
NA
|
t21
|
LS Tyler Griffiths
|
|
5.2
|
NA
|
NA
