Micah Crowell has been a pretty well-known recruit despite not doing many interviews or participating in offseason 7-on-7 tournaments. The son of former Detroit Lions receiver Germane Crowell and the younger brother of former Virginia receiver Germane Crowell Jr., Crowell missed last season after sustaining a knee injury but still attracted offers from top programs across the country. Only NC State, Louisville and Wake Forest were able to host Crowell for visits this year before the pandemic and unexpected recruiting dead period. The recruiting process isn’t something that Crowell has particularly enjoyed and he’s been trying to get it over with but wanted to try to take his visits and do his research. Without that option now, Crowell is ready to end his recruitment and announce his commitment on June 2, his mother’s birthday.

1. NC STATE

The Wolfpack look like the favorite to get Crowell’s commitment come June 2. He’s been to the Raleigh campus more than any other and he has great relationships with many of the players and coaches. The opportunity to play early and be a major contributor while staying close to home is very appealing to Crowell.

2. WAKE FOREST

The Demon Deacons play about 15 minutes down the street from Crowell’s high school and he is very comfortable on campus. The lure of new facilities and playing in front of everybody he is close with is a big draw for the local team. Catching passes from Sam Hartman is also a really attractive opportunity for Crowell. It’s going to be a tight race between Wake Forest and NC State all the way to Crowell’s commitment date.

3. LOUISVILLE

The Cardinals are a dark horse candidate here but the relationships Louisville receivers coach Gunter Brewer has in North Carolina are very strong. He was the receivers coach at North Carolina for 11 years and became a fixture on the recruiting trail in the Tar Heel State. Crowell and his family became very familiar with Brewer during that time and also formed relationships with Scott Satterfield and other members of his coaching staff while they were at Appalachian State. It doesn’t appear the Cardinals generated enough momentum during his visit earlier this season, but they have a puncher’s chance to pull off an upset.

4. WEST VIRGINIA