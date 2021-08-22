Ranking NC State's non-conference opponents: 6-11

Presumably there will be a game at Reynolds Coliseum this year with Bethune-Cookman scheduled to come to town Dec. 9, but as of Aug. 22, the Wildcats official online basketball roster consists of exactly zero players.

Bethune-Cookman opted out of playing last season, lost its head coach in late-March when Ryan Ridder left to take the job at UT-Martin and then did not hire a replacement until early-July when former NBA star and head coach Reggie Theus signed on to be both the head coach and director of athletics.

The uncertainty is what has Bethune-Cookman at the bottom of this list, as otherwise they have, in recent years, traditionally been a top team in the MEAC. In three seasons under Ridder, it had an above .500 conference mark every year.