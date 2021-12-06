RUTHERFORDTON — When a college coach or a recruiting prospect travels four hours, it’s a pretty sincere interest.

NC State had an assistant coach come see Rakease Passmore work out at Asheville (N.C.) A.C. Reynolds on Sept. 22. Passmore in turn drove the eight hours round-trip to watch Primetime With The Pack on Oct. 14 at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh.