Junior shooting guard R.J. Greer has zeroed in on NC State and is officially visiting today-through-Saturday.

Greer unofficially visited NC State on Sept. 8 and was offered a scholarship. He has played well in front of NCSU coaches at the NBA Academy in the Atlanta area. Rivals.com ranks the 6-foot-4, 180-pounder at No. 122 overall in the country in the class of 2025.