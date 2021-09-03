Quick hits from NC State Wolfpack football's win over South Florida

Here are quick hits and notes from NC State football’s 45-0 shutout win over South Florida at Carter-Finley Stadium Thursday night in front of a crowd of 52,633 on a spectacular evening.

NC State has played South Florida four times and is now 3-1 against them. In two of those three wins, the defense shut out the Bulls.

The first time was a 14-0 win in the 2005 Meineke Car Care Bowl in Charlotte. Linebacker Stephen Tulloch was the MVP of the game. Ironically, Tulloch was in Raleigh Thursday for the game, this time as a spectator following a long and productive NFL career.

It is the first time since 2004, when NC State opened with a 42-0 triumph over Richmond, that the Pack started the season with a shutout victory. The last time it had an opponent scoreless regardless of when it fell on the schedule was a 41-0 home win over Western Carolina in week two of 2019, which is the only other time it had a shutout under head coach Dave Doeren prior to Thursday.

The last time NC State shut out a FBS opponent was the 13-0 win over UNC in 2011, which followed a week of back-and-forth between the two schools' head coaches and included the infamous Tom O'Brien "triple play" remark, referring to UNC's multiple scandals with the NCAA at the time.

The most previous year the Wolfpack opened the year holding a FBS team scoreless was a 7-0 victory over Virginia Tech in 1991 with Dick Sheridan as its head coach.

Thursday represented the biggest margin of victory for an opener fo the Pack since 67-0 win over Western Carolina in 1990.