Quick hits from NC State's win over Louisiana Tech

Here are quick hits and notes from NC State football’s 34-27 win over Louisiana Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium Saturday night in front of a crowd of 51,064 fans on a pleasant evening.

Louisiana Tech came into Saturday evening statistically one of the poorer defenses in the country, so the expectations were that the NC State offense should move the football. The Bulldogs were allowing 485.0 yards per contest prior to arriving in Raleigh.

Yet at halftime, NC State looked mostly sluggish and flat on offense.

Perhaps it was a late drive in the final 38 seconds of the first half that yielded a field goal to put NC State up for good at 13-10 with two seconds left in the second quarter that may have ignited the offense.

Or maybe the halftime talk from the coaches.

Whatever it was, there were a noticeable difference in intensity and production after halftime, especially in the running game led by junior Ricky Person Jr. and sophomore Zonovan "Bam" Knight, who finished with a combined 28 carries for 175 yards and two scores.