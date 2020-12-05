Here are quick hits and notes from NC State football's 23-13 home win over Georgia Tech in front of a small crowd at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh Saturday evening:

NC State junior safety Tanner Ingle (black jersey No. 10) was ejected for the third time this season for targeting. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Milestones

NC State junior kicker Christopher Dunn nailed a 39-yard field goal with 3:31 left in the game to give the Wolfpack what almost immediately felt like an insurmountable 23-13 lead. It was a trickier kick that probably appeared since there was a stiff breeze throughout the game, and Dunn was kicking into that wind in the fourth quarter. That was Dunn's third field goal of the game, and in the process he passed Niklas Sade (2011-14) for the most made field goals in a career at NC State with 56. Considering Dunn has at least one if not two more seasons available to him, he's on pace to set a record that may be tough to match in Raleigh. For those wondering, the most field goals in an ACC career is Florida State's Dustin Hopkins' 88 he made from 2009-12. Dunn also made his two extra point attempts, and is now a perfect 119 of 119 in his career. He ties Josh Czajkowski (2008-10) for second most point-after-touchdowns at NC State. Sade holds the record with 167. Senior receiver Emeka Emezie's six catches for 91 yards made him just the seventh Wolfpack wideout in school history to go over 2,000 career yards. His career numbers now sit at 164 receptions for 2,049 yards. The receptions total is sixth most ever by a Wolfpacker and four away from tying his former teammate Jakobi Meyers (2016-18) for fifth.

Makeshift secondary

NC State went down a corner this week when redshirt sophomore Malik Dunlap announced he was transferring. Then it was revealed pregame that sophomore starter Cecil Powell was not playing. Powell had been injured in the win at Syracuse on Nov. 28. That left the Pack with true freshman Aydan White and redshirt freshman Shyheim Battle as its starting corners Saturday and very little depth. Head coach Dave Doeren revealed after the game that Battle at one point went down during the game and was replaced by redshirt sophomore Taiyon Palmer, the third-string nickel. And for the third time this year, junior safety Tanner Ingle was ejected from a game due to targeting. On the opening drive of the second half, Ingle was flagged for the infraction while tackling a sliding Georgia Tech freshman quarterback Jeff Sims. Because it is Ingle's third targeting flag of the year, he cannot play the next game. Once again, former walk-on and redshirt sophomore Isaac Duffy replaced Ingle in the lineup and had a strong second half, making seven tackles, including one for a loss. Fifth-year senior defensive end Daniel Joseph (leg) and redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson (arm) would also be banged up in the game.

What's next

NC State is in a fortunate position. It joined Boston College and Syracuse in the ACC, South Carolina and Kentucky from the SEC and the Big 12's Iowa State, Kansas State and Texas Tech as the first teams to have successfully completed their entire regular season slate by the original end date of Dec. 5. The Pack will have the next two weeks off while much of their brethren in the ACC and across the country try to play at least one if not two more games. Challenges remain, as Georgia Tech was shorthanded on defense and only had 50-some players available. Miami announced it was going through a second round of issues after having to postpone games earlier this fall due to an outbreak. Those two teams are supposed to play each other in a makeup game on Dec. 19. NC State's final placement in the ACC standings, which will either be fourth place outright or tied for fourth, makes it more likely than not that the Wolfpack will be playing in a bowl game in Florida (Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando on Dec. 29 or TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville on Jan. 2) or the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte on Dec. 30.

Inactives List

The following scholarship players were not active for NC State’s game Saturday against Georgia Tech. Sophomore safety Rakeim Ashford Redshirt freshman nickel Jalen Frazier Senior corner Chris Ingram Redshirt junior defensive lineman Dante Johnson Freshman defensive end Claude Larkins Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary Sophomore receiver Keyon Lesane Redshirt freshman safety Khalid Martin Freshman offensive tackle Patrick Matan Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Timothy McKay Junior corner Teshaun Smith Ashford, McKay and Smith have been officially ruled out for the season, while Leary and Martin were presumed to be in that category as well. Neither played after Martin went down in game two at Virginia Tech and Leary in game five vs. Duke. Frazier and Ingram did not play this season after suffering injuries last spring and fall, respectively.

What The Win Means