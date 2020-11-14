Quick hits from NC State's win over Florida State
Here are quick hits and notes from NC State football's 38-22 home win over Florida State in front of a limited crowd at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh Saturday evening:
Injury scares
Two different offensive linemen went down with injuries in the game. Starting left guard Joe Sculthorpe, a fifth-year senior, had to be helped off and was taken straight to the locker room. Sculthorpe however was able to return to the field, and head coach Dave Doeren said after the game that Sculthorpe was "fine."
When Sculthorpe went out, redshirt junior Bryson Speas, getting the start at right tackle, moved to guard, and fifth-year senior Justin Witt took Speas spot at right tackle. That was until Witt needed medical attention himself.
NC State is already short-handed on the offensive line, having lost redshirt freshman Timothy McKay for the season and playing without sixth-year senior Tyrone Riley and redshirt sophomore Derrick Eason.
Every season, there seems to be a position or two that gets hit hard. This year it has been the offensive line and secondary. The Pack was hoping to have junior safety Tanner Ingle back this week, and Ingle was listed as available. Ultimately, despite dressing out, Ingle did not appear to play.
NC State did return sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas, who missed the loss to Miami. Thomas had three tackles, including one for a loss, Saturday.
NC State also lost senior receiver Emeka Emezie, who caught four passes for 50 yards and a score, during the contest, but Doeren added he should be "fine," too. Emezie passed Jaylen Samuels, now of the Pittsburgh Steelers into 13th place all-time in career receiving yards in school history.
Defense steps up
Thus far this year, it feels like the defense tends to go chalk on its opponents. Really good offenses have posted big numbers on the Pack, and subpar offenses have been held in check.
Florida State could be exhibit A for that.
The Noles came into Saturday averaging 22.0 points per game, 189.7 rushing yards, 196.1 passing yards and 385.9 total yards while allowing 3.57 sacks.
Against NC State, FSU had 22 points, 147 rushing yards, 200 passing yards and 357 totals yards while giving up three sacks. One of those hits on the quarterback came from redshirt freshman defensive end Terrell Dawkins, who now has 4.5 sacks in his rookie campaign. The school record for most sacks by a freshman is seven by Tyler Lawrence and Art Norman.
The defense also forced a takeaway when junior Tyler Baker-Williams, starting at safety because Ingle could not go, had his first career interception.
Controlling the game
NC State took the opening kickoff and scored a touchdown on the first possession. The defense then earned a three-and-out, and eventually NC State was able to stretch the lead to 14-0 and never looked back.
It is only the second game all season where the Pack scored first and would never be tied again or trail in a contest. The other was a 38-21 win at Virginia.
Inactives List
The following scholarship players were not on the active list for the Florida Statei game:
Sophomore safety Rakeim Ashford
Sixth-year senior tight end Dylan Autenrieth
Redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Derrick Eason
Redshirt freshman nickel Jalen Frazier
Senior corner Chris Ingram
Redshirt junior defensive tackle Dante Johnson
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary
Redshirt freshman safety Khalid Martin
Freshman safety Nehki Meredith
Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Timothy McKay
Redshirt sophomore receiver Jasiah Provillon
Sixth-year senior offensive tackle Tyrone Riley
Sophomore corner Teshaun Smith
Ashford, McKay and Smith have been ruled out for the season. Leary and Martin are also expected to miss the rest of the regular season, while Ingram and Frazier have not been active all year after suffering injuries last fall and spring, respectively.
This was the fifth straight game Provillon missed with an injury, and third consecutive for Riley. Autenrieth missed his second straight after having surgery following the loss at UNC on Oct. 24.
What The Win Means
NC State is 5-3 overall and in the ACC, while Florida State is 2-6 and 1-6, respectively.
Dave Doeren tied Dick Sheridan for the second most wins in program history with 52. Earle Edwards has the most with 77.
Florida State leads the all-time series against NC State at 27-14, including 16-6 in games played in Raleigh. However, NC State's 10 wins against FSU since the Noles joined the ACC in 1992 is topped only by Clemson (11). The Pack has won three of the last four games between the two, including two in a row in Raleigh.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook