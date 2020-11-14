Here are quick hits and notes from NC State football's 38-22 home win over Florida State in front of a limited crowd at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh Saturday evening:

Two different offensive linemen went down with injuries in the game. Starting left guard Joe Sculthorpe, a fifth-year senior, had to be helped off and was taken straight to the locker room. Sculthorpe however was able to return to the field, and head coach Dave Doeren said after the game that Sculthorpe was "fine."

When Sculthorpe went out, redshirt junior Bryson Speas, getting the start at right tackle, moved to guard, and fifth-year senior Justin Witt took Speas spot at right tackle. That was until Witt needed medical attention himself.

NC State is already short-handed on the offensive line, having lost redshirt freshman Timothy McKay for the season and playing without sixth-year senior Tyrone Riley and redshirt sophomore Derrick Eason.

Every season, there seems to be a position or two that gets hit hard. This year it has been the offensive line and secondary. The Pack was hoping to have junior safety Tanner Ingle back this week, and Ingle was listed as available. Ultimately, despite dressing out, Ingle did not appear to play.

NC State did return sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas, who missed the loss to Miami. Thomas had three tackles, including one for a loss, Saturday.

NC State also lost senior receiver Emeka Emezie, who caught four passes for 50 yards and a score, during the contest, but Doeren added he should be "fine," too. Emezie passed Jaylen Samuels, now of the Pittsburgh Steelers into 13th place all-time in career receiving yards in school history.