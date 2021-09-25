Quick hits from NC State's win over Clemson

Here are quick hits and notes from NC State football’s 27-21 win over No. 9 Clemson at Carter-Finley Stadium Saturday night in front of a crowd of 56,919 on a memorable Saturday evening at Carter-Finley Stadium.

NC State linebacker Jaylon Scott (No. 2) and the defense held Clemson in check. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

The Notable Streaks Ended

Clemson's 17-game winning streak against Atlantic Division rivals, during which it has won by an average of 32 points, is now over. As is its 36-game stretch of victories in a row against unranked opponents. A streak of 25 consecutive triumphs over teams based in the state of North Carolina for Clemson has also been snapped. For the Wolfpack, it is the first win over a team ranked in the top 10 since it defeated No. 3 Florida State in 2012, 17-16. And perhaps most relieving for head coach Dave Doeren and NC State, it ends an 8-game losing streak to the Tigers that featured a few agonizing, painful close calls.

Nothing Fluky About It

The stats would suggest that it was Clemson that was fortunate to even be in overtime. The Pack ended regulation with a 340-184 edge in total yards, 28-8 in first downs, 87-40 in plays ran and 41:48-18:12 in time of possession. The Wolfpack impressively converted 10 of 20 third downs compared to just 1 of 9 for the Tigers. NC State was fifth in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level before the contest in third downs allowed (29.3 percent). Clemson was 0 for 5 on third downs in the first half. In four games, NC State has surrendered just two first downs on 28 third downs through the opening two quarters. Coming into Saturday, Clemson had not allowed an offensive touchdown all season and 12 of the 21 points surrendered by the Tigers came on either a pick six, a safety or a field goal set up by a short field after a turnover. NC State ended that streak with touchdowns in the second and third quarters, and the total yards, first downs, rushing yards (129) and passing yards (211) were all season-highs allowed by the Tigers at the end of regulation. Meanwhile, the Wolfpack nearly held Clemson to as few yards as Georgia's vaunted defense did in the opener when the Bulldogs gave up 180 during a 10-3 win. The first downs were a season-low in regulation for Clemson, as were its 102 passing yards. The Tigers ended the game completing less than half of its pass attempts (12 of 26) for the first time this year. The defensive performance was made more impressive by the fact that NC State was missing starting nose tackle C.J. Clark. The redshirt freshman was on crutches on the sideline, but his replacement, FSU transfer and redshirt junior Cory Durden, had two sacks in Clark's absence.

Freshman Watch

Players in the 2020 and 2021 classes, both listed as freshmen on the roster because eligibility was frozen a year ago, can play up to four games and preserve their redshirt status. The following players in the freshmen class with asterisks by their names played on Saturday. We will keep track of this list throughout the season to see who burns their redshirt. Safety Devan Boykin (class of 2020) — 4 games played* Receiver Porter Rooks (class of 2020) — 4* Receiver Anthony Smith (class of 2020) — 4* Defensive lineman Davin Vann (class of 2020) — 4* Cornerback Aydan White (class of 2020) — 4* Linebacker Devon Betty (class of 2020) — 3 Quarterback Ben Finley (class of 2020) -— 3 Receiver Julian Gray (class of 2021) — 3* Linebacker Jayland Parker (class of 2020) — 3* Nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis (class of 2020) — 3 Safety Sean Brown (class of 2021) — 2* Receiver Jalen Coit (class of 2020) — 2 Center Lyndon Cooper (class of 2021) — 2 Receiver Joshua Crabtree (class of 2020) — 2 Linebacker Caden Fordham (class of 2021) — 2* Defensive lineman Claude Larkins (class of 2020) — 2 Offensive lineman Patrick Matan (class of 2020) — 2 Tight end Ezemdi Udoh (class of 2021) — 2* Cornerback Nate Evans (class of 2021) — 1 Quarterback Aaron McLaughlin (class of 2021) — 1

Spotted At The Game

Both NC State's basketball teams were recognized during the game. At least some of NC State's football commitments were able to make it onto the field after it was over, including defensive line commits four-star Brandon Cleveland from Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day and three-star Nick Campbell from Lake Minneola (Fla.) High.

We'll have full list and photo gallery of the recruits later this weekend. Scouts from the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Carolina Panthers were also credentialed for the game.

What The Win Means