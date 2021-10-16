Quick hits from NC State's win over Boston College

Here are quick hits and notes from NC State football’s 33-7 road win over Boston College at Alumni Stadium Saturday night in front of a crowd of 40,349 fans on a soggy evening.

Senior defensive end Daniel Joseph and NC State had a lot to celebrate in the second half. (Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports)

Defense Clamps Down In Second Half

NC State came into Saturday ranked 13th nationally and tops in the ACC in rushing yards allowed per game at 92.0. Thus it had to be a bit disconcerting that the Eagles had 100 yards on the ground in the first half alone on just 16 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Yet in a dominant second half, the Eagles would end up just barely topping the Wolfpack's previous rushing defense average with 97 yards. At the end of the game, Boston College finished with its second lowest rushing yards output and total yards (291) in a game this year.

Defense First Half Vs. Second Half Stat First Half Second Half Total Yards 172 119 Passing Yards 72 122 Rushing Yards 100 -3 First Downs 10 7 Plays 31 38 Avg. Yards Per Play 5.5 3.1 Third Downs 4-7 1-9 Turnovers 0 2 Points 7 0

Emeka Emezie Makes History

On a clear attempt to set the record for the most career receptions for senior wideout Emeka Emezie, the Pack's final pass of the game went to Emezie and it allowed him to become the school record holder for career catches. Barring a shutout next week, NC State junior kicker Christopher Dunn is almost certain to become the Pack's all-time leader in points scored. He had seven on Saturday thanks to a field goal and four extra points, tying Niklas Sade for the most in school history.



NC State's All-Time Receptions Player (Years) Catches Yards Emeka Emezie (2017-21) 203 2,470 Jaylen Samuels (2014-17) 202 1,855 Jerricho Cotchery (2000-03) 200 3,119 Torry Holt (1994-98) 191 3,379 Kelvin Harmon (2016-18) 177 2,665

Freshman Watch

Players in the 2020 and 2021 classes, both listed as freshmen on the roster because eligibility was frozen a year ago, can play up to four games and preserve their redshirt status. The following players in the freshmen class with asterisks by their names played on Saturday. We will keep track of this list throughout the season to see who burns their redshirt. Thus far, defensive back Devan Boykin, receiver Porter Rooks, nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis, receiver Anthony Smith, defensive lineman Davin Vann and cornerback Aydan White have officially played more than four games and cannot redshirt. Pierre-Louis became the latest to join that group Saturday. Safety Devan Boykin (class of 2020) — 6 games played* Receiver Porter Rooks (class of 2020) — 6* Receiver Anthony Smith (class of 2020) — 6* Defensive lineman Davin Vann (class of 2020) — 6* Cornerback Aydan White (class of 2020) — 6* Nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis (class of 2020) — 5* Linebacker Devon Betty (class of 2020) — 4* Quarterback Ben Finley (class of 2020) -— 4* Receiver Julian Gray (class of 2021) — 4* Linebacker Caden Fordham (class of 2021) — 3 Linebacker Jayland Parker (class of 2020) — 3 Tight end Ezemdi Udoh (class of 2021) — 3 Safety Sean Brown (class of 2021) — 2 Receiver Jalen Coit (class of 2020) — 2 Center Lyndon Cooper (class of 2021) — 2 Receiver Joshua Crabtree (class of 2020) — 2 Defensive lineman Claude Larkins (class of 2020) — 2 Offensive lineman Patrick Matan (class of 2020) — 2 Running back Demie Sumo (class of 2021) — 2* Cornerback Nate Evans (class of 2021) — 1 Quarterback Aaron McLaughlin (class of 2021) — 1

Spotted At The Game

There were a couple of notable changes in the starting lineup. One was injury related as fifth-year senior left guard Chandler Zavala was not available. The Pack slid redshirt freshman Dylan McMahon from right to left guard, and redshirt sophomore Derrick Eason got the start at right guard. Also, freshman corner Aydan White got the nod at corner over redshirt freshman Shyheim Battle, who played as a reserve for the first time since playing in three games as a redshirting freshman in 2019.

What The Win Means