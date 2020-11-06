Here are quick hits and notes from NC State football's 44-41 loss to Miami in front of a limited crowd at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh Friday evening:

Going into the bye week, NC State had started a different defensive lineup every week. That trend continued on Friday.

The Pack moved junior Tyler Baker-Williams from nickel to free safety to replace injured junior Tanner Ingle, and Baker-Williams responded in his first career start at safety by having a career-high 14 tackles, 10 of which were solo and one being a sack. He also broke up a pass.

Starting at nickel for the second time this year was true freshman Joshua Pierre-Louis, who also got the nod in the win at Virginia when Baker-Williams was quarantined. Pierre-Louis had eight tackles.

NC State played without its second leading tackler, sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas, who had started all of the previous six games. Redshirt junior Vi Jones took his place and had seven tackles, assisting on one for a loss. It was Jones' third start of the season.

There was no reason given for Thomas' absence, but he was on the sideline in street clothes.

The question emerging from the game is how hobbled is redshirt sophomore Malik Dunlap, who struggled to walk after getting injured in the fourth quarter. The secondary has been NC State's most hard-hit area with injures.