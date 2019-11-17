Quick hits and notes from NC State’s 34-20 loss to Louisville in front of 54,089 fans at Carter-Finley Stadium on a cold, breezy night in Raleigh.

That Third Quarter

Third quarter stats Stat Louisville NC State Points 20 0 First Downs 7 3 Rushes-Yards 13-33 8-8 Passing Yards 120 22 Plays-Total Yards 18-153 13-30 Third Downs 3 of 3 1 of 3 Time of Possession 8:40 6:20

ACC Struggles

NC State gained 377 total yards, which was actually more than Louisville’s 326. However, it meant that for the eighth straight game, including in all six league contests, the Pack has failed to reach 400 total yards of offense. It is however the third time NC State has out-gained its opponent (also did it at Florida State and against Syracuse). The 326 yards allowed were the fewest allowed by the Pack in an ACC game this year. The biggest stat however remains the turnovers. NC State did not get one, again. That’s six straight conference games without one. Meanwhile, the Pack turned it over three times (all by freshmen). NCSU has had 14 turnovers in ACC action.

Louisville's Big Plays

Big plays count just like the small ones, but it’s telling how much Louisville’s offense was all-or-nothing. Consider the four longest plays of the game for the Cards: • A 74-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Tutu Atwell. • A 43-yard touchdown pass to redshirt junior receiver Dez Fitzpatick. • A 42-yard touchdown pass to sophomore H-back Marshon Ford. • A 23-yard run from redshirt freshman running back Javian Hawkins. Those four plays resulted in a total of 182 total yards. Louisville’s other 56 snaps produced 144 yards, or 2.6 yards per play. Louisville was also held to under 100 yards rushing (77) for the first time this season.

Spotted At The Game

Former NC State players B.J. Hill (now of the New York Giants) and running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr. were hanging out in the press box. Gallaspy and head coach Dave Doeren had a chat after the game was over.

True Freshman Vs. Redshirt Freshman Watch

We’ll keep a rundown in quick hits of how many games the Wolfpack true freshmen have played. They can play up to four games before burning their redshirt. An asterisk means they participated against Louisville. Defensive tackle Joshua Harris, guard Dylan McMahon and linebacker Jaylon Scott are all one game away from losing the redshirt. Interestingly, Harris and McMahon did not play Saturday. • Offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu — 10 games* (burned redshirt) • Running back Jordan Houston — 10 games* (burned redshirt) • Running back Zonovan Knight — 10 games* (burned redshirt) • Receiver Keyon Lesane — 10 games* (burned redshirt) • Long snapper Joe Shimko — 10 games* (burned redshirt) • Linebacker Drake Thomas — 10 games* (burned redshirt) • Safety Jakeen Harris — 9 games* (burned redshirt) • Defensive end Savion Jackson — 8 games* (burned redshirt) • Defensive back Cecil Powell — 8 games* (burned redshirt) • Defensive tackle Joshua Harris — 4 games • Offensive lineman Dylan McMahon — 4 games • Linebacker Jaylon Scott — 4 games* • Cornerback Shyheim Battle — 3 games* • Defensive end Terrell Dawkins — 3 games* • Safety Khalid Martin — 2 games • Defensive tackle C.J. Clark — 1 game • Nickel Jalen Frazier — 1 game • Offensive guard Timothy McKay — 1 game*

