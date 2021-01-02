Here are quick hits and notes from NC State football's 23-21 loss to Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in front of 10,422 fans Jacksonville on Saturday:

NC State had four key defensive starters not play Saturday, most notably All-American defensive tackle Alim McNeill and All-ACC linebacker Payton Wilson.

McNeill chose to skip the bowl in preparations for the NFL Draft. The junior announced his decision to leave early for the NFL prior to the regular season finale. McNeill had 26 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and a sack, a forced fumble and fumble recovery and one memorable pick six at Virginia during the season.

Wilson, a redshirt sophomore, led the ACC in both total tackles (108) and tackles per game (10.8). In the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), he entered the bowl season third in total tackles and 13th in tackles per game. He is the first NC State player since Levar Fisher in 2000 to lead the ACC in tackles.

Fellow linebacker Drake Thomas, a sophomore, is also out. Both Wilson and Thomas are believed to be recovering from injuries. Thomas was fourth on the team in tackles (58) and tackles for loss (9.5) and also added three sacks, five quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.

Both Thomas and Wilson had shoulder surgeries after the regular season ended in order to be ready for next year.

Junior safety Tanner Ingle was suspended for the game after piling up three targeting penalties during the regular season, triggering the automatic penalty. Ingle had 33 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, and a pair of pass breakups in seven games.

Redshirt sophomore Isaac Duffy-Webb started in Ingle's place and had a team-high 13 tackles, including eight solo and one for a loss, and also forced a fumble.

At linebacker redshirt junior Vi Jones had four tackles (three solo), including one for a loss, replacing Thomas, while sophomore Jaylon Scott had seven tackles (six solo), also with one for a loss, in Wilson's position.

At nose tackle, redshirt freshman C.J. Clark had three tackles (one solo).

NC State also played most of the first half without redshirt junior middle linebacker Isaiah Moore, but he was able to return in the second half and finished with nine tackles.