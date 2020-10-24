Here are quick hits and notes from NC State football's 48-21 loss at UNC in front of a limited crowd at Kenan Stadium in Raleigh Saturday afternoon:

UNC broke away from NC State during a decisive third quarter (ACC media)

Third Quarters Not Kind Vs. UNC

UNC's Mack Brown has scored two lopsided wins against NC State since his return for his second stint as head coach of the Tar Heels, and the third quarter proved to be the killer ones for the Wolfpack both times. NC State was hanging on by a thread at halftime Saturday, down 17-7 and fortunate enough to be there, but after getting a defensive stop had an opportunity to close the gap to a single possession. Instead, freshman quarterback Ben Finley was intercepted on a tipped pass in UNC territory, and the Heels scored three unanswered touchdowns before the Pack closed out the quarter with a score. At the start of the fourth quarter, UNC was leading 38-14. A year ago, the Pack had a 10-6 lead at halftime before UNC unloaded in the third quarter, outscoring NC State 28-0 to take a 34-10 advantage into the fourth.



True Freshmen Impact

Finley was the most notable class of 2020 player to take snaps, completing 13 of 20 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown with two picks, both of which came off deflections. He also fumbled. Granted, it came all against UNC’s reserves and late in a game already decided, but a pair of true freshmen receivers caught their first career passes. Anthony Smith ended the game with four receptions for 63 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown. Christopher Scott Jr. hauled in a pair of passes for 49 yards, including a 34-yarder. Another true freshman wideout, Porter Rooks, had four catches for 48 yards, while true freshman walk-on tight end Andrew Jayne had a five-yard reception. Defensively, nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis had six tackles while safety Devan Boykin added three. Defensive lineman Nick Booker-Brown had a tackle for loss.

Reaching The Bye Week

Interestingly, this is just the second time in Dave Doeren's eight years at NC State that the Wolfpack had a winning record in the month of October, going 3-1. The other time was when it went 2-1 in 2017. Here is how Doeren's teams have done pre- and post-byes at NC State (only including regular season and not bowls).

Dave Doeren Pre- And Post-Byes Year Pre-Bye Post-Bye 2013 3-3 0-6 2014 4-4 3-1 2015 4-2 3-3 2016 2-1 4-5 2017 6-1 2-3 2018 5-0 4-3 2019 3-2 1-6*

Inactives List

The following scholarship players were not on the active list for the UNC game: Sophomore safety Rakeim Ashford Freshman offensive lineman Anthony Carter Jr. Freshman receiver Jalen Coit Freshman receiver Joshua Crabtree Redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Derrick Eason Redshirt freshman nickel Jalen Frazier Junior safety Tanner Ingle Senior corner Chris Ingram Redshirt junior defensive lineman Dante Johnson Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary Redshirt freshman safety Khalid Martin Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Timothy McKay Freshman safety Nehki Meredith Freshman linebacker Jayland Parker Redshirt sophomore running back Trent Pennix Redshirt sophomore receiver Jasiah Provillon Sixth-year senior offensive tackle Tyrone Riley Junior corner Teshaun Smith Freshman tight end Ezemdi Udoh Returning to the active list was fifth-year senior offensive tackle Justin Witt, who had missed three straight games, and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Joshua Harris, who missed the win over Duke last Saturday. Witt, however, did not start. Harris returned to his normal role on the goal line. However, NC State was without Ingle, a team captain and leader of the secondary, for the first time since a week two loss at Virginia Tech. Among the list above, Ashford, McKay and Smith have been officially lost for the year, and Leary and Martin are also likely gone for the remainder of the regular season. Ingram and Frazier have also missed every game with injury-related issues. This is the first game that Riley, a starter in the first five contests, has missed.

What The Loss Means