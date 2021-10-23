Quick hits from NC State's loss at Miami
Here are quick hits and notes from NC State football’s 31-30 road loss to Miami at Hard Rock Saturday night in front of a crowd of 43,293 fans.
Christopher Dunn sets new scoring record
All Dunn, a junior, needed was one made kick to surpass Niklas Sade and become NC State's all-time leader in points scored. He ended the night with three field goals and two extra points.
Dunn's field goal make from 33 yards out in the first quarter is the one that will go down in the record book. He also connected from 44 and 40 yards and finished the game with 12 total points.
|Rank
|Player (Years)
|Points
|
1
|
Christopher Dunn (2018-present)
|
344
|
2
|
Niklas Sade (2011-14)
|
332
|
3
|
Ted Brown (1975-78)
|
312
|
4
|
Jaylan Samuels (2014-17)
|
282
|
5
|
Josh Czajkowski (2008-10)
|
257
Injuries Add Up
The big injury coming out of Saturday's loss was redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore's apparent one to his knee. Moore originally tried to play through it, but pulled himself out and did not return.
Head coach Dave Doeren said after the game is was too soon to tell on the severity of Moore's injury.
His replacement, freshman Devon Betty, had 2.5 tackles for loss in his place.
Two players in the secondary were also injured Saturday: freshman nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis and redshirt freshman corner Shyheim Battle. In addition, NC State played a second straight contest without starting left guard Chandler Zavala, who did not make the trip.
Redshirt sophomore Derrick Eason got a second straight start at right guard, while typical starting right guard Dylan McMahon, a redshirt freshman, slid over to the left side.
All of that on top of the season-ending injuries to defensive starters redshirt freshman nose tackle C.J. Clark, redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson and senior safety Cyrus Fagan.
Freshman Watch
Players in the 2020 and 2021 classes, both listed as freshmen on the roster because eligibility was frozen a year ago, can play up to four games and preserve their redshirt status.
The following players in the freshmen class with asterisks by their names played on Saturday.
We will keep track of this list throughout the season to see who burns their redshirt. Thus far, Betty, Pierre-Louis, defensive back Devan Boykin, receiver Porter Rooks, receiver Anthony Smith, defensive lineman Davin Vann and cornerback Aydan White have officially played more than four games and cannot redshirt.
Betty became the latest to join that group Saturday.
Safety Devan Boykin (class of 2020) — 7 games played*
Receiver Porter Rooks (class of 2020) — 7*
Receiver Anthony Smith (class of 2020) — 7*
Defensive lineman Davin Vann (class of 2020) — 7*
Cornerback Aydan White (class of 2020) — 7*
Nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis (class of 2020) — 6*
Linebacker Devon Betty (class of 2020) — 5*
Quarterback Ben Finley (class of 2020) -— 4*
Receiver Julian Gray (class of 2021) — 4*
Linebacker Caden Fordham (class of 2021) — 3
Linebacker Jayland Parker (class of 2020) — 3
Running back Demie Sumo (class of 2021) — 3*
Tight end Ezemdi Udoh (class of 2021) — 3
Safety Sean Brown (class of 2021) — 2
Receiver Jalen Coit (class of 2020) — 2
Center Lyndon Cooper (class of 2021) — 2
Receiver Joshua Crabtree (class of 2020) — 2
Cornerback Nate Evans (class of 2021) — 2*
Defensive lineman Claude Larkins (class of 2020) — 2
Offensive lineman Patrick Matan (class of 2020) — 2
Quarterback Aaron McLaughlin (class of 2021) — 1
Linebacker Jordan Poole (class of 2021) — 1*
Spotted At The Game
The Miami 2001 national championship team was honored during the contest.
The night before the contest, a group of former NC State players attended a reunion hosted by former Pack star linebacker and long-time NFL performer Stephen Tulloch.
What The Loss Means
NC State is 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the ACC, while Miami improves to 3-4 and 1-2.
Miami leads the all-time series 11-5-1, and the Hurricanes remain one of two teams that Doeren has not beaten in the ACC in his nine years in Raleigh. He falls to 0-3 vs. Miami and is also 0-2 against Virginia Tech.
The ACC football opponents are known through 2024, and NC State is not scheduled to play Miami in that span. Doeren will have a chance next year in Carter-Finley Stadium to get a win over the Hokies. His prior two losses were both in Blacksburg, Va.
——
