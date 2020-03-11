Quick hits and notes from NC State basketball’s 73-58 win over Pittsburgh Wednesday afternoon in front of a mostly Wolfpack crowd at the half-filled (perhaps being generous) Greensboro (N.C.) Coliseum.

Play Of The Game

It came with 15:24 left in the contest. Pittsburgh sophomore guard Xavier Johnson had led the Panthers with 15 points and was driving to try to cut NC State’s 44-40 lead down to two. However, in the process, Johnson fouled Wolfpack redshirt junior guard Devon Daniels. After a review, the officials upgraded the infraction to a flagrant foul. More importantly, that was Johnson’s fourth foul. The Wolfpack took advantage by promptly scoring six straight points, and it never really looked back.

Highlight Of The Game

Player Of The Game

It can be tricky playing a team that played the day before while you were off on a bye. The opponent has some familiarity and comfort playing in the venue, and Pitt in particular had shot very well in a nine-point win over Wake Forest on Tuesday afternoon. The Panthers made 52.3 percent of its shots, including going 6 of 16 on three-pointers. Yet NC State answered the bell at the start, and Daniels was a huge reason why. He scored five of NC State’s first nine points, and then he scored 10 straight points for the Wolfpack during a stretch when NC State took its first double-digit advantage at 31-21. Daniels would finish with a game-high 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting. He was two points off his career-high set against Duke earlier this season.

In Control

Daniels scored the game’s first point when he made 1 of 2 free throws 36 seconds into the contest. After Wolfpack senior guard Markell Johnson had a steal and dunk 17 seconds later, and the lead was never relinquished. Officially, NC State is credited with having led 38:59 (we are not sure how that statisticians came up with that math). There are only two games in which NC State led for more: the 22-point win over Duke (39:36) and a 20-point triumph over The Citadel (39:39).

Holding Serve

This game is not a resume enhancer for NC State’s NCAA Tournament chances, but the win avoided bursting the Pack's bubble. NC State is now 6-2 in quad three games, since Pittsburgh’s 107 NET ranking fell just outside the top 100 status for a neutral court contest to be at least a quad two. NC State will have nothing but opportunities ahead of it now however, starting with a rubber match against Duke, who is No. 6 in the NET. A win over the Blue Devils could make NC State a very safe bet to make the NCAA Tournament. But a loss will lead to a lot of sweating on Selection Sunday.

Will There Be Fans To See The Games?

The unfolding story is what will happen with the remainder of the ACC Tournament. The NCAA announced Wednesday afternoon that the Big Dance will be held, but without fans. The ACC released a statement that would not commit to holding the remainder of the tournament with fans in attendance. It did say that Wednesday evening’s games will proceed as normal. NC State is scheduled to tip-off at 2:30, but realistically it must wait until the 12:30 game between Clemson and Florida State concludes.

Tonight's #ACCTourney games at 7 and 9 p.m. will proceed as planned.



We are aware of the announcement by the @NCAA and will evaluate the remainder of the tournament. More information will be forthcoming. — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 11, 2020

Spotted At The Game

Redshirt freshman center Manny Bates scored three points and had five rebounds and a blocked shot in 10:59 after missing the regular season finale win over Wake Forest with a knee injury.

Scoring Between Official Timeouts

Here we keep track of the scoring between each official timeout to help give an idea of the game flow: First half 20:00-15:16: NC State 9, Pittsburgh 7 15:16-11:41: NC State 8, Pittsburgh 5 11:41-7:52: NC State 10, Pittsburgh 9 7:52-3:48: Pittsburgh 6, NC State 4 3:48-Halftime: Pittsburgh 5, NC State 4 Second half 20:00-15:24: NC State 9, Pittsburgh 8 15:24-11:59: NC State 9, Pittsburgh 4 11:59-7:51: NC State 8, Pittsburgh 5 7:51-2:37: NC State 9, Pittsburgh 4 2:37-Final: Pittsburgh 5, NC State 3

Game Scores

Using Hollinger’s measure of productivity, players are graded 1-40 with 10 being average for an NBA player. Daniels: 19.5 Fifth-year senior guard C.J. Bryce: 11.9 Johnson: 8.7 Redshirt junior forward D.J. Funderburk: 7.4 Junior guard Braxton Beverly: 7.2 Bates: 4.5 Sophomore forward Jericole Hellems: 4.3 Senior center Danny Dixon: 2.7 Freshman forward Max Farthing: 0.0 Senior forward Pat Andree: -0.1 Freshman guard Chase Graham: -1.7

Plus/Minus

Here is the plus/minus for each player (the difference between points scored while they were on the floor) on NCSU. • Daniels +26 (30:32 minutes played) • Bryce +19 (35:37) • Johnson +17 (35:04) • Beverly +10 (27:03) • Funderburk +9 (29:39) • Hellems +8 (17:50) • Bates +6 (10:59) • Dixon -2 (2:38) • Graham -4 (2:12) • Farthing -4 (2:12) • Andree -10 (6:14)

What The Win Means

NC State is 20-12 overall and is 73-56 all-time in the ACC Tournament. The Pack is 27-24 in conference tourney games in Greensboro. NC State also improves to 8-8 as a five seed, and 2-0 when playing Pittsburgh in the event. Overall, NC State is 19-2 against Pitt. The Pack is 6-8 away from home this year, including 1-1 on neutral courts. NC State is 9-6 in day games (played before 6 p.m.), 11-6 in weekday games (that includes 7-0 on Wednesdays) and 17-3 when leading at halftime. The game was broadcast on ESPN. During the season, we’ll keep track of how NC State does on the various networks. - ACC Network Extra: 3-0 - ESPN+: 1-0 - RSN: 4-2 - ACC Network: 6-4 - ESPN2: 3-2 - ESPN: 3-4 We will also track NC State’s records by month: - November: 5-2 - December: 5-1 - January: 4-4 - February: 4-4 - March: 2-1

Other Stats Of Note