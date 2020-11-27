Quick hits and notes from NC State basketball’s 86-51 win over North Florida Friday evening in front of a mostly empty Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh.

Redshirt junior guard Thomas Allen had one of NC State's 10 steals in the game (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Play Of The Game

This game reached blowout status early in the second half thanks to a quick spurt from freshman guard Cam Hayes. NC State was already comfortably ahead, extending what was a 14-point lead at halftime into a 49-30 advantage five minutes Into the second half. There were times in the first half though where NC State had large leads only to see North Florida get closer. Hayes made three straight jumpers, one of which was from three, and his own personal 7-2 put NC State up by 24 points, and the blowout was really on from that point forward.

Highlight Of The Game

Player Of The Game

You had lots of options on this evening, but our nod goes to redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates. Bates nearly had a double-double, finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots in 28 minutes. In a sign of his improved offensive game, Bates shot the ball nine times (making five) and even made an impressive-looking couple of hook shots in the lane. Bates also had a pair of assists. That was a new career-high in shots attempted by Bates, and the first time he has ever had multiple assists in a contest. In fact, he had just eight all of last season combined.

New Lineup

No, head coach Kevin Keatts was not going with an experimental look or tinkering his lineup. The reason that the star of game one, fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels, did not start was simple: he was late (barely) for film study, which is a no-no for Keatts' program. Thus, Daniels came off the bench and junior Jericole Hellems got the starting nod. Hellems had a team-high 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, while Daniels, who had a career-high 29 points in the opener, finished with seven points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes. Also not dressing out for the second straight game was freshman forward Nick Farrar.

Game 100 For Braxton Beverly

Friday marked the 100th career game for Beverly, and his 75th start. His legacy at NC State most likely will be defined by his three-point shooting. He made 2 of 3 on Friday against North Florida. That gives him 191 for his career, which is seventh most in school history. Beverly would need six more to reach Lakista McCuller, who is sixth. Beverly had eight points, four assists, two steals and no turnovers on Friday. In two games this year, both starting at point guard, Beverly has eight assists and just one turnover. North Florida's zone defense failed to turn NC State over much at all, as the Pack finished with just six in the contest.

First Signs Of A Rotation Forming

With Bates able to stay out of foul trouble, Keatts played nine players double-digits minutes. Freshmen forwards Jaylon Gibson (seven minutes) and Ebenezer Dowuona (eight) also logged playing time, but Bates was able to play 28 minutes against North Florida vs. just he opener when he just had 13 minutes. Here's a breakdown of the minutes played on Friday: • Daniels — 29 • Bates — 28 • Hellems — 23 • Beverly — 23 • Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk — 19 • Hayes — 19 • Redshirt junior guard Thomas Allen — 16 • Redshirt freshman guard Dereon Seabron —12 • Freshman guard Shakeel Moore — 12 • Dowuona — 8 • Gibson — 7

Scoring Between Official Timeouts

Here we keep track of the scoring between each official timeout to help give an idea of the game flow: First half 20:00-15:29: NC State 9, North Florida 3 15:29-11:55: North Florida 9, NC State 8 11:55-7:21: NC State 9, North Florida 7 7:21-3:40: NC State 10, North Florida 7 3:40-Halftime: NC State 6, North Florida 2 Second half 20:00-15:40: NC State 5, North Florida 0 15:40-11:31: NC State 9, North Florida 9 11:31-7:41: NC State 11, North Florida 4 7:41-3:23: NC State 11, North Florida 4 3:23-Final: NC State 8, North Florida 6

Game Scores

Using Hollinger’s measure of productivity, players are graded 1-40 with 10 being average for an NBA player. Daniels: 28.1 Bates: 15.2 Hayes: 14.2 Hellems: 12.6 Beverly: 11.2 Seabron: 10.1 Funderburk: 9.2 Allen: 4.3. Gibson: 2.2 Sophomore forward Max Farthing: 2.0 Sophomore guard Chase Graham: 0.0Moore: -0.5 Dowuona: -1.8

Plus/Minus

Here is the plus/minus for each player (the difference between points scored while they were on the floor) on NCSU. • Hellems +38 (23 minutes played) • Bates +36 (28) • Beverly +23 (23) • Daniels +22 (29) • Hayes +18 (19) • Seabron +15 (12) • Allen +12 (16) • Dowuona +6 (8) • Funderburk +5 (19) • Gibson +2 (7) • Moore -1 (12) • Graham -1 (1) • Farthing -1 (1)

What The Win Means

Head coach Kevin Keatts is 29-1 in home games in non-conference action at NC State and has won 22 such contests in a row. This was the first ever meeting between the two programs. This game was televised on the RSN. Throughout the year we will keep track of the Pack's record on the different channels. - ACC Network: 1-0 - RSN: 1-0 We will also track NC State’s records by month: - November: 2-0

Other Stats Of Note