Quick hits and notes from NC State Wolfpack basketball’s 68-61 win at Virginia inside John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Wednesday evening.

Freshman guard Cam Hayes made three three-pointers against Virginia. (Andrew Shurtleff)

Play Of The Game

NC State did an excellent job of seemingly answering all of Virginia's charges in the final 10 minutes of the game, but there was one shot in particular where it became apparent this was likely to be the Wolfpack's night. Virginia senior forward Sam Hauser made a three-pointer to cut the Wolfpack's lead to 54-49 with 3:39 left. On the other end of the court, with the shot clock winding down, Wolfpack freshman guard Cam Hayes had to force up a long three over the outstretch reach of Virginia fifth-year senior center Jay Huff, a 7-footer and prolific shot blocker. Hayes' three banked in and NC State took a 57-49 lead with 3:07 left.

Highlight Of The Game

Player Of The Game

There were several good candidates, but fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk gets the nod for coming up clutch. His final stat line was 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field to go with six rebounds. However, when NC State went on an 12-2 run to take a 45-37 lead before Virginia called a timeout with 8:29 left, it was Funderburk who made sure the advantage would stay there. Three times over the next 4:37, Funderburk answered a Virginia basket with one of his own. That included responding to Huff making a three-pointer with a three-point play with 3:52 to go, the final points of nine straight he scored for the Wolfpack that put NC State ahead 54-46.

More road success

This is the Wolfpack's fourth straight ACC road win. That has not happened in the same season since the national title-winning 1974 squad did it. Technically, the last time NC State won four straight ACC away contests was the final two league games of 1980-81 and first two of 1981-82. This is the first time that the Wolfpack has won a game against a ranked opponent on the road since it upset No. 10 UNC in overtime on Jan. 27, 2018 during head coach Kevin Keatts' first season in Raleigh. Under Keatts, who is now 9-19 against ranked opponents for NC State and 2-2 this year, the Pack has had a fair share of close calls in road game vs. rated teams. State is 3-10 vs. teams in the top 25 away from home, but six of those losses have been by seven points or less.

NC State Under Kevin Keatts In Road Games Vs. Ranked Opponents Date Opponent Result Location Feb. 24, 2021 No. 15 Virginia W, 68-61 Charlottesville, Va. Jan. 5, 2021 No. 19 Clemson L, 74-70 OT Clemson, S.C. Mar. 2, 2020 No.12 Duke L, 88-69 Durham, N.C. Dec. 19, 2019 No. 12 Auburn L, 79-73 Auburn, Ala. Nov. 28, 2019 No. 16 Memphis L, 83-78 Brooklyn, N.Y. Mar. 2, 2019 No. 18 Florida State L, 78-73 Tallahassee, Fla. Feb. 16, 2019 No. 2 Duke L, 94-78 Durham, N.C. Feb. 5, 2019 No. 8 UNC L, 113-96 Chapel Hill, N.C. Jan. 24, 2019 No. 23 Louisville L, 84-77 Louisville, Ky. Nov. 27, 2018 No. 22 Wisconsin L, 79-75 Madison, Wisconsin. Jan. 27, 2018 No. 10 UNC W, 95-91 OT Chapel Hill, N.C. Jan. 14, 2018 No. 3 Virginia L, 68-51 Charlottesville, Va. Nov. 22, 2017 No. 2 Arizona W, 90-84 Atlantis

NC State has now won two straight over Virginia in Charlottesville, and technically that makes two consecutive road wins over the defending national champion. Per The Wolfpacker contributor Tim Peeler, Keatts has three of NC State's nine all-time wins against reigning champs. The other was the aforementioned 2018 road win in Chapel Hill.

Difference In A Win And A Loss

Some notable differences between NC State's seven-point win on Wednesday evening in Charlottesville, Va., and its seven-point home loss to the Cavaliers on Feb. 3. • In game one, Virginia went 20 of 22 at the line and had a plus-13-point margin on free throws. This time, while the Cavs made all 14 of its free throws it was outscored by the Pack by nine points there. • There was an eight-point swing in points off turnovers. Virginia outscored the Pack by four points when the Cavs won, but NC State had a four-point advantage on Wednesday. • NC State won in the paint the first time these two teams faced each other, 30-22, but it was more dominant in game two, 30-16. • Individually in game one, the freshmen trio of Hayes, Shakeel Moore and Dereon Seabron combined for eight points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and five turnovers. In game two, those same three had 33 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and five turnovers. Hayes (16 points) and Moore (12) joined Funderburk in double figures. It is the third straight double-digit scoring game for Hayes and was one off his career-high set against UMass Lowell. The only weird line from Hayes: zero assists for just the second time this year. However, he also did not turn it over. • For Virginia, guard Trey Murphy tied for a team-high 18 points in the win in Raleigh. In Charlottesville, he had two points before fouling out.

A Look At ACC Standings

NC State moves a full game ahead of Notre Dame into 10th place in the league standings. If all 15 teams show up and play in the ACC Tournament, the Pack would play Boston College in the opening round for the right to face seventh-seeded, as of now, Duke. To receive a bye into the second round, aside from winning they would need Syracuse, the current nine seed with a 7-6 conference mark, to lose at least twice. The Orange plays at Georgia Tech on Saturday before hosting UNC and Clemson to close its regular season. Two of the Pack's final three ACC games that are scheduled — home vs. Pittsburgh on Sunday and at Notre Dame next Wednesday — are against teams currently below the Wolfpack in the ACC standings. The regular-season finale is scheduled to be Virginia Tech in Raleigh March. 6. The Hokies are currently third in the ACC with an 8-4 conference mark.

Scoring Between Official Timeouts

Here we keep track of the scoring between each official timeout to help give an idea of the game flow: First half 20:00-14:36: NC State 11, Virginia 4 14:36-11:38: NC State 4, Virginia 0 11:38-7:50: NC State 6, Virginia 6 7:50-3:45: Virginia 7, NC State 4 3:45-Halftime: Virginia 6, NC State 4 Second half 20:00-15:58: Virginia 6, NC State 2 15:58-11:43: NC State 8, Virginia 6 11:43-7:35: NC State 8, Virginia 4 7:35-3:52: Virginia 7, NC State 6 3:52-Final: NC State 14, Virginia 14

Plus/Minus

Here is the plus/minus for each player (the difference between points scored while they were on the floor) on NCSU: • Senior guard Braxton Beverly: +12 (20 minutes played) • Redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates: +8 (28) • Seabron: +6 (29) • Moore: +5 (24) • Junior forward Jericole Hellems: +4 (37) • Hayes: +1 (30) • Funderburk: -1 (31)

Game Scores

Using Hollinger’s measure of productivity, players are graded 1-40 with 10 being average for an NBA player. Hayes — 15.8 Funderburk — 10.4 Hellems — 7.6 Moore — 6.7 Bates — 5.9 Beverly — 3.8 Seabron — 3.6

What The Win Means

NC State improves to 11-9 overall and 7-8 in the ACC while Virginia is 15-6 and 11-4. The Wolfpack is now 5-5 on the road (4-5 in true road contests) and 5-6 in night games (tipoff after 6 p.m.). NC State is 8-5 in weekday contests (5-2 on Wednesdays). The Wolfpack leads the all-time series with the Cavaliers, 84-68, and it improves to 25-41 in Charlottesville, including 2-8 in John Paul Jones Arena. This game was televised on ACC Network. Throughout the year we will keep track of the Pack's record on the different channels: • ESPNU: 1-0 • ACC Network: 8-5 • ESPN: 1-1 • RSN: 2-2 We will also track NC State’s records by month: • November: 2-0 • December: 4-1 • January: 1-5 • February: 4-3

Other Stats Of Note