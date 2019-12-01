Quick hits and notes from NC State football’s 41-10 loss to North Carolina in front of 56,413 fans at Carter-Finley Stadium Saturday night in Raleigh.

Closing The Book On The Offense In 2019

NC State finished the night with 289 total yards, its second lowest output of the season and third time in the final five games that it was held under 300 yards. Its 157 passing yards was also the second lowest for the campaign. At Wake Forest, NCSU had only 265 total yards, including just 149 in the air. NC State finished the year rushing for 1,814 yards and throwing for 2,749, a total of 4,563 yards. That is the fewest yards per game (380.3) in a season since the 2011 squad, and its 5.2 yards per play is the lowest since 2013. The passing yards were the fewest since 2014 and the rushing total the lowest since 2012.

Closing The Book On The Defense In 2019

UNC steamrolled the Pack in the second half, en route to 620 total yards, including 440 passing and 180 rushing. That was, by 71 yards, the most allowed in a game this year for NC State, and the seventh highest total given up in school history. The Pack finished the year giving 4,887 total yards and 5.7 yards per play. The total yardage per game allowed of 398.9 yards is the highest since 2013. NC State surrendered 143.4 yards per game on the ground, the most in four seasons, and 255.5 in the air, which was slightly down from last year’s 261.1.

Closing The Book On Special Teams In 2019

Sophomore kicker Christopher Dunn had his second straight stellar season, making 21 of 24 field goals with a long of 46 yards and all 28 of his extra points. Dunn connected on both his lone extra point and field goal (30 yards) against UNC. Dunn broke a tie with Josh Czajkowski and Marc Primanti for the second most made field goals in a season at NC State. Dunn already had set to the school mark for the most with his 23 as a freshman. Dunn’s 44 made field goals in two seasons is quickly the fifth most all-time for a Wolfpacker, 11 shy of tying Niklas Sade’s 55 for the most. Dunn’s 79 made extra points in a row is four away from tying Czajkowski’s school record. Redshirt sophomore Trenton Gill punted 56 times for 2,663 yards, an average of 47.6 yards per kick. That broke Johnny Evans’ 1975 school record of 46.1 yards for the highest average in a year.

Spotted At The Game

The question would Trea Turner wear his football helmet as honorary captain of the game was answered: no. Turner, the former Pack star and World Series champion with the Washington Nationals, was nevertheless honored during the game as well.

True Freshmen Vs. Redshirt Freshmen Watch

We’ll keep a rundown in quick hits of how many games the Wolfpack true freshmen have played. They can play up to four games before burning their redshirt. An asterisk means they participated against North Carolina. Unofficially 10 players burned their redshirts in 2019. Neither defensive tackle Joshua Harris or guard Dylan McMahon played Saturday, preserving their redshirts. • Offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu — 12 games* (burned redshirt) • Running back Jordan Houston — 12 games* (burned redshirt) • Running back Zonovan Knight — 12 games* (burned redshirt) • Long snapper Joe Shimko — 12 games* (burned redshirt) • Linebacker Drake Thomas — 12 games* (burned redshirt) • Safety Jakeen Harris — 11 games* (burned redshirt) • Receiver Keyon Lesane — 10 games (burned redshirt) • Defensive back Cecil Powell — 10 games* (burned redshirt) • Defensive end Savion Jackson — 8 games (burned redshirt) • Linebacker Jaylon Scott — 6 games* (burned redshirt) • Defensive end Terrell Dawkins — 4 games* • Defensive tackle Joshua Harris — 4 games • Offensive lineman Dylan McMahon — 4 games • Cornerback Shyheim Battle — 3 games • Offensive guard Timothy McKay — 3 games* • Safety Khalid Martin — 3 games* • Defensive tackle C.J. Clark — 1 game • Nickel Jalen Frazier — 1 game • Running back Delbert Mimms — 1 game

What The Loss Means