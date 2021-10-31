Quick hits from NC State's win over Louisville
Here are quick hits and notes from NC State football’s 28-13 win over Louisville in front of a crowd of 53,123 fans on a chilly night for homecoming at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh..
Rising Up On Defense
Louisville arrived in Raleigh with one of the best offenses in the ACC, led by its dynamic and athletic quarterback Malik Cunningham, a redshirt junior who leads a big-play attack and high=powered running game.
While Louisville piled up 434 total yards, a deeper dive shows how this was a strong defensive performance by a Pack squad now down four starters on that unit.
• The 13 points was a season-low for the Cards, who had put up at least 24 points in every other game this year and at least 30 in all but two contests. Its lowest output in four previous ACC affairs was 28 points in the persistent rain vs. Boston College.
• The 434 total yards was actually the third fewest in a game this year, trailing the 355 it had in a season-opening loss vs. Ole Miss and the 395 yards in a win at Florida State.
• The 6.2 yards per play were also the third lowest behind those aforementioned Ole Miss and FSU contests.
• NC State became the first team to hold Louisville without a touchdown in the red zone. The Cards attempted three field goals, making two, inside the 20. Louisville had entered the game scoring on 26 out of 28 red zone trips with 19 of them being TDs.
• The Wolfpack's three sacks matched Wake Forest, who defeated the Cards at home, for a season-high allowed by Louisville. The Cardinals had not given up a sack in its previous two contests, and it was tops in the ACC and 14th nationally in fewest allowed with eight in seven games before Saturday.
• Cunningham, who came into the game completing 63.4 percent of his passes, was just 11-of-28 passing vs. the Pack. It is the first time he completed less than half of his pass attempts in a game this year.
New Look Defensive Lineup
Defensive coordinator Tony Gibson made some lineup adjustments after a 31-30 loss at Miami, during which starting redshirt junior middle linebacker Isaiah Moore was lost for the season with a knee injury.
Sophomore Drake Thomas slid over from strongside linebacker to take Moore's spot and excelled. He had 15 tackles, including 2.5 for loss and two sacks. That was a new career high in tackles and tackles for loss in a single game by Thomas.
Redshirt junior Vi Jones had seven tackles and a team-high three quarterback hurries while taking Thomas' place at strongside linebacker.
Starting for the second time this year and just the third time in his career was second-year freshman Devan Boykin, who earned the nod at strong safety over sophomore Jakeen Harris. Boykin assisted on a pair of tackles. Harris had two tackles (one solo) and a pass breakup, while playing as a reserve for the first time since a week two loss at Mississippi State.
NC State also went with the starting cornerback duo it used the first five games before the bye — redshirt junior Derrek Pitts and redshirt freshman Shyheim Battle, who had his second career interception during Saturday's win. Second-year freshman Aydan White had started the last two games, lining up with Pitts in a win over Boston College and Battle during a loss at Miami.
Pitts had four tackles, including two solo, while Battle added two solo hits in addition to his pick. White had a team-high two pass breakups in reserve action, one of which Pitts nearly intercepted off the rebound.
Freshman Watch
Players in the 2020 and 2021 classes, both listed as freshmen on the roster because eligibility was frozen a year ago, can play up to four games and preserve their redshirt status.
The following players in the freshman class with asterisks by their names played on Saturday.
We will keep track of this list throughout the season to see who burns their redshirt. Thus far, Boykin, White linebacker Devon Betty, defensive back Devan Boykin, nickel Joshua Pierrre-Louis, receiver Porter Rooks, receiver Anthony Smith and defensive lineman Davin Vann have officially played more than four games and cannot redshirt.
Safety Devan Boykin (class of 2020) — 8 games played*
Receiver Porter Rooks (class of 2020) — 8*
Receiver Anthony Smith (class of 2020) — 8*
Defensive lineman Davin Vann (class of 2020) — 8*
Cornerback Aydan White (class of 2020) — 8*
Nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis (class of 2020) — 7*
Linebacker Devon Betty (class of 2020) — 6*
Quarterback Ben Finley (class of 2020) — 4
Receiver Julian Gray (class of 2021) — 4
Tight end Ezemdi Udoh (class of 2021) — 4
Linebacker Caden Fordham (class of 2021) — 3
Linebacker Jayland Parker (class of 2020) — 3
Running back Demie Sumo (class of 2021) — 3*
Safety Sean Brown (class of 2021) — 2
Receiver Jalen Coit (class of 2020) — 2
Center Lyndon Cooper (class of 2021) — 2
Receiver Joshua Crabtree (class of 2020) — 2
Cornerback Nate Evans (class of 2021) — 2*
Defensive lineman Claude Larkins (class of 2020) — 2
Offensive lineman Patrick Matan (class of 2020) — 2
Linebacker Jordan Poole (class of 2021) — 2*
Quarterback Aaron McLaughlin (class of 2021) — 1
Spotted At The Game
We will have a photo gallery of recruits at the game Monday.
Between the first and second quarters, former NC State head coach Dick Sheridan received a standing ovation from the crowd as he was recognized for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.
The Wolfpack wrestling team was recognized during the contest, as was former track star and 2021 Olympian Gabriele Cunningham.
Spotted in the press box was radio analyst Mike Golic wearing what appeared to be a costume of the Charlton Heston-version of Moses from "The Ten Commandments."
What The Win Means
NC State is 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the ACC, while Louisville falls to 4-4 and 2-3.
Louisville leads the all-time series, 7-4, but the Pack has now won 3 of 4 between the two teams.
NC State now has an eight-game winning streak at Carter-Finley Stadium, and it finished with a 3-1 record in games playing in the month of October. Only two other times in nine seasons under head coach Dave Doeren has the Pack had an above-.500 record in the month. It went 2-1 in 2017 and 3-1 a year ago.
With a sixth win, NC State also achieved bowl eligibility for the seventh time under Doeren.
