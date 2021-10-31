Quick hits from NC State's win over Louisville

Here are quick hits and notes from NC State football’s 28-13 win over Louisville in front of a crowd of 53,123 fans on a chilly night for homecoming at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh..

Louisville arrived in Raleigh with one of the best offenses in the ACC, led by its dynamic and athletic quarterback Malik Cunningham, a redshirt junior who leads a big-play attack and high=powered running game.

While Louisville piled up 434 total yards, a deeper dive shows how this was a strong defensive performance by a Pack squad now down four starters on that unit.

• The 13 points was a season-low for the Cards, who had put up at least 24 points in every other game this year and at least 30 in all but two contests. Its lowest output in four previous ACC affairs was 28 points in the persistent rain vs. Boston College.

• The 434 total yards was actually the third fewest in a game this year, trailing the 355 it had in a season-opening loss vs. Ole Miss and the 395 yards in a win at Florida State.

• The 6.2 yards per play were also the third lowest behind those aforementioned Ole Miss and FSU contests.

• NC State became the first team to hold Louisville without a touchdown in the red zone. The Cards attempted three field goals, making two, inside the 20. Louisville had entered the game scoring on 26 out of 28 red zone trips with 19 of them being TDs.

• The Wolfpack's three sacks matched Wake Forest, who defeated the Cards at home, for a season-high allowed by Louisville. The Cardinals had not given up a sack in its previous two contests, and it was tops in the ACC and 14th nationally in fewest allowed with eight in seven games before Saturday.

• Cunningham, who came into the game completing 63.4 percent of his passes, was just 11-of-28 passing vs. the Pack. It is the first time he completed less than half of his pass attempts in a game this year.