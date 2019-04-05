Quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper adeptly learning about his pupils
New NC State quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper has overseen his fair share of competitions over the years, since joining the coaching ranks as a graduate assistant in 1996.
His most recent one was the battle between Brandon McIlwain, Perry Orth and Jake Bentley in 2016 at South Carolina. Bentley, a true freshman at the time who graduated early from high school, seized the job and took over in the Gamecocks’ seventh game of the season.
