Arden (N.C.) Christ School freshman quarterback Mason Holtzclaw didn’t get the chance to play with them, but certainly has some good role models playing football at NC State.

Christ School has produced star senior cornerback Ayden White and redshirt freshman safety Zack Myers to the Wolfpack. The 6-foot-4, 202-pound Holtzclaw has been a steady unofficial visitor to Raleigh, attending a Junior Day on Jan. 20, and then a spring practice March 22. He also camped in June 2023.