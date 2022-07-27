Quarterback Devin Leary named preseason ACC player of the year

Some of the selections are repeat performers from last year, including senior safety Tanner Ingle and junior outside linebacker Drake Thomas . Senior center Grant Gibson was third-team all-league a year ago. The fifth member, junior outside linebacker Payton Wilson , was a 2020 first-team All-ACC selection.

NC State had five players earn first-team All-ACC by the media Wednesday, with redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary named the the Player of the Year.

Leary threw for 35 touchdown passes in 2021, setting a new school record for a single season. Leary was one of just three quarterbacks in ACC history to throw for 3,400-plus yards and 35 touchdowns in the regular season. He joined Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, who also did it last year, and former Florida State star Jameis Winston, who achieved it in 2013. He was honorable mention last year. Leary went 283-of-431 passing for 3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Thomas led the Wolfpack with 100 tackles, three interceptions and 13.5 tackles for loss, and tied for first on the team with six sacks. He ranked fourth in the league in tackles.

Ingle finished with 82 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, four passes broken up and an interception.

Wilson suffered a season-ending shoulder surgery in the second game of the season against Mississippi State last year. He had 108 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions in 2020.

Gibson, who arrived at NC State as a defensive tackle, had 40 pancake blocks and allowed three sacks in 829 snaps last year.