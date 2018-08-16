TheWolfpacker.com

If there is a preseason "watch list," NC State sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley has probably made it for his position.

Finley was named to the Manning Award watch list Thursday, which is for the top 30 quarterbacks in the nation heading into the season. He previously had been named to the watch list for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback, Maxwell Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award and The Walter Camp Football Foundation, which is for the top player in the country.

Here is a recent Q&A Finley conducted following a fall camp practice:



I’m sure you’re used to it in the spring, but when you look around and don’t see some of the familiar faces, does it kind of hit you? Like some of those guys aren’t here but also, you’re kind of in charge now?

“Yeah, I think like you said we went through the spring, so we had a new team going to the spring. It’s fun when the young guys get out here and get learning, and there’s a whole different approach as a veteran, to make sure you bring you bring those guys along.”

As a quarterback, how comforting is knowing there are quite a few still key guys back around?

“I mean that’s everything. It makes it a lot more fun. It’s not unfocused, but it’s fun. It's a focused fun. So it’s a good time obviously, like you said we’ve got so many guys back, from T [Terronne Prescod] and Tyler [Jones] and Garrett [Bradbury] up front, to obviously our weapons in the wide receiver room. It’s pretty special just to get out in here and all feeling that summer work come to fruition and that chemistry we've been able to build.”

How would you describe the chemistry with those receivers?

“It’s pretty special, it’s nothing like I’ve ever been a part of with a sports team for sure. Just how me and Steph [Louis] and Kelvin [Harmon] are able to communicate with each other, and just our non-verbal, just kind of knowing what we want out of each other on certain plays, that’s pretty special. That’s what makes it fun for me, and I think that’s what makes it fun for those guys too.”

What have you seen from your offensive line as they’re trying to replace a couple key guys in Tony Adams and Will Richardson?

“The great thing about it is, those two guys, Fedd [right guard Josh Fedd-Jackson] and [right tackle Justin] Witt, they’ve played a lot in games, which is a big thing. Obviously with that new redshirt rule, that’s going to be a lot easier, just getting guys games. With Fedd playing in the bowl game and Witt starting the first two games of last season, that’s a big deal. He’s matured a lot, and he’s come a long way, Witt that is. And then obviously Fedd played a lot of football too last season, which is exciting.”

You’ve spent so much time in the film room, what do you try to get out of the actual practices?

“I think there’s always things personally I can work on, but I just try to view it with just general eyes, and just, I like sending guys texts, you know, stuff I like, stuff maybe we can work on. Just kind of view every position and just look through [offensive coordinator Eli] Drinkwitz’s eyes sometimes during fall camp and just make sure things are going well.”

Does it look like Kelvin Harmon is pretty serious about having a big year?

“Those guys are primed, they’re ready to roll. There’s no stopping those guys, and they’ll be up there watching film here in about 10 minutes, so those guys are excited. They’re hard workers and they just can’t wait, to be honest.”

You set some lofty goals for yourself in the spring. I remember you said that you’d like to be the best quarterback in the country, has anything changed that?

“Yeah, and that’s my goal, that’s where my mind is at, that’s where my heart’s at, that’s what I truly believe. I think I haven’t nearly played my best football in college yet, and I’m excited to just keep growing. I think with where our team and our offense is at, this is the opportunity for me to personally achieve that. With all the weapons around me and just the culture we have going on, on the offensive side of the ball, it’s pretty special.”