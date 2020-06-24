Last week, The Wolfpacker was able to talk exclusively with NC State Wolfpack football offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tim Beck.

Beck previously spent the past three years as the offensive coordinator at Texas, and before that he was the co-offensive coordinator at Ohio State and OC at Nebraska. He brings that experience to Raleigh in an effort to jumpstart an offense that was 11th out of 14 ACC teams in total yards per game and 12th in scoring.

Here are highlights from our Q&A with Beck.