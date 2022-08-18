Q&A: NC State senior middle linebacker Isaiah Moore

The All-ACC honorable mention selection had 43 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and one interception (against Boston College) in seven games last year. His season was cut short by an ACL tear.

NC State senior middle linebacker Isaiah Moore is chomping at the bit for game day to arrive.

How are the coaches lessoning your workload during fall camp?

“I think Coach Doeren has put together a great plan, him and his staff to rest the older guys. We have a vet team all-around. They have done a great job of organizing the practices in a way, where we aren’t burned out, but the roster gets our work in to play ECU.”

How much work do you need to be ready for the first game?

“I think you always have to get better as a player. You are never a finished product as a football player. The more reps I get, I’ll continue to refine my craft and just get better.

“I’m just getting back that muscle memory [post-ACL tear]. It has been a while for some of us to get back on the field. To get that muscle memory and communication response on a day-to-day better. That is how we get better at camp.”

What did you think of getting ranked No. 13 in The Associated Press poll Monday?

“All we care about is where we are now. We haven’t played a game yet, you know what I mean. It’s cool to get that respect, but we haven’t played a game yet. We have to go out there and show how good we are.”

What is camp like after three weeks?

“It is definitely in the dog days. A lot of long days and long nights. We are taking our recovery very seriously. We are starting to move on to ECU prep, and that is always fun. It is getting there.”

How do you push through the dog days of camp?

“I think you have to understand what the end goal is. The end goal is to win the championship and whatever we need to do to get there. We have all bought into it.”

Do you go to coach Tony Gibson and ask for some rest?

“I never do that. I am sure if you ask Coach Gibby, we go back on forth on how many plays I want to get. I don’t want to take a play off.”

Who is under the radar right now on the team?

“I think Davin Vann [at defensive end] is having a great camp. He has been ballin’ out. On the offensive side of the ball, [wide receiver] Julian Gray has been making great catches in practice. There are a number of guys showing, a lot of young guys.”

How is the NC State secondary this season?

“We have a very experienced secondary with a lot of guys that have played a lot of ball. They have a certain swagger and a certain confidence about them. They bring it to the whole defense. They are always back there talking and communicating on the back end, allowing us to do our job better. We appreciate them back there.”

Physically, how are you feeling?

“I feel great. I’m 100 percent and ready to rock for game one. Right now, it’s just getting back to that muscle memory and fine tune everything I do and get better.”

You know much about ECU at this point?

“They are an experienced team and we played them a couple years ago. We have a lot of good tape. They are an experienced team, just like us. Coach [Mike] Houston over there has done a great job, the few years he has been there. They have a lot of transfers that came in, a lot of new faces.”