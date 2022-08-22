Prospects shine at CP3 Rising Stars Camp

GREENSBORO — NC State had some targets in attendance at this year's CP3 Rising Stars Camp. The CP3 Camp drew close to 500 campers this year. Some were sons of former NC State players, including the sons of Justin Gainey and Al Pinkins. Gainey is now an assistant coach at Tennessee and Pinkins is an assistant coach at Texas Tech. Freshman center of Tyson Thompson of St. Pauls (N.C.) High is the great nephew of the late Charles Shackleford, who played at NCSU. The campers who signed up took unofficial visits to NC State, Wake Forest, North Carolina and Duke, on Friday. The trips would be about 45-60 minutes long and coach Kevin Keatts met the prospects and they got to see PNC Arena. Southern Durham sophomore wing Jackson Keith, who had just unofficially visited NC State, took in the tour. The players played three games Saturday and one game Sunday morning, and then the players were split up into top 20 all-star games for 2025 and 2026, and then a top 40 game and top 60 contest for the respective classes. Here is a look at the two top 20 games that involved players from the state of North Carolina.

2025 Top 20 All-Star Game

Collins had a big weekend, stroking jumpers and play well above the rim. He can create his own shot, plays with energy and proved to be a sho-maker. He hurt his wrist and hamstring during his reclassed freshman year at Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian, but he's healthy and now attending Word of God. Collins, who had 16 points in the top 20 game, unofficially visited NC State on Aug. 1.

Keith wasn't sure if he was going to return to the CP3 Camp, but he returned and was one of a handful of players who already have a good group of offers. Keith is a smooth and efficient wing, with a good build, but he didn't get many touches in the all-star game. He unofficially visited NC State on Aug. 1, and it's easy to project that he'll be a frequent visitor in the future.

The athletic lefty didn't get many touches, but he maximized his chances with 10 points and five rebounds. He's a high-flyer in the open court, active on the offensive boards and he can be a plus-defender. As he gets older, his body will fill out and he'll develop a mid-range jumper. White unofficially visited NC State on Aug. 5.

The big man from the western part of the state, had a dominant stretch in the second half to finish with 18 points and eight rebounds. He scored six straight points at one point and was a run-away freight train. He even had a highlight where he finished a pass off the backboard. Wilkins didn't attend the college tour Friday, but look for NC State to try and get him on campus in the future.

2026 Top 20 All-Star Game

Neal is being hailed as the next Breon Pass at Reidsville High. He helped his school top Western Alamance 44-7 on Friday. He had two catches for eight yards, two tackles and a kick return for 20 yards. He then made the all-star game, where he had a few impressive passes and hit an open three-pointer. If he grows some, his recruitment in either sport could take off.

The well-rounded wing has a nice jumper, good size and plays with an edge. He'll team with junior small forward Isaiah Evans at North Meck, and they should be a dangerous duo. He had five points and three rebounds in the top 20 game.

Top 2026 National Player

Sometimes it can get easy to fall into the trap of hyperbola or hyping a player just to hype him. Dybantsa is not the norm. He showed everything you would want from a small forward this weekend. He has great size, plays above the rim, has good basketball IQ and is unselfish. The only question left was how was his jumper? He showed he can shoot with range. There is some conjecture that he could join the class of 2025 one day, but he's an exceptional prospect.

Nice surprise on Sunday

The only reason Allmond wasn't playing in the top 20 game was likely due to missing Saturday's action. He came Sunday morning and in his one game at the camp, he proved dominant at both ends of the court. He plays above the rim and his motor was outstanding Sunday morning. The Southern Pines, N.C., native was offered by NC State on June 20, and Tennessee offered him Monday. He's going to be a national recruit.