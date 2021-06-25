Previewing Friday's College World Series game vs. Vanderbilt

The teams that start the College World Series in Omaha at 2-0 have a distinct advantage on their side of the bracket.

Vanderbilt and NC State will face each other for the second time this week at 2 p.m. on ESPN. The Wolfpack has started 2-0 in Omaha, including a 1-0 win over the Commodores Monday, and would advance to the three-game championship series with a win Friday.

Vandy defeated Arizona in game one, but its loss to NC State Monday sent the team to an elimination matchup with Stanford on Wednesday. The Commodores won a thrilling 5-4 game against the Cardinal off of a wild pitch in the bottom of the night to earn a matchup with the Pack Friday.

NC State just needs one more win to advance to the three-game championship series. The Commodores are facing elimination tonight, and a win would force a winner-take-all Saturday matchup with the victor advancing to the championship series.

The Commodores are the betting favorite to prevail in Omaha, but NC State has been hot, going 32-9 in its last 41 games.

NC State head coach Elliott Avent says he will start freshman right-hander Matt Willadsen, who has won his past two starts and is 5-3 this season with a 4.73 ERA. He has 72 strikes and 29 walks this spring.

In his last start, the righty from Holly Springs, N.C., gave up just two hits and one unearned run in the Pack's 3-2 series-clinching win over top-ranked Arkansas in the Super Regionals.

In his lone loss of the postseason, Willadsen gave up one earned run, struck out six and walked just one batter in 4.2 innings pitched in the 1-0 loss to Duke in the ACC championship game.

Here is a preview of what to expect from a loaded Vanderbilt squad.