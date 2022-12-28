The John Wall Holiday Invitational returns to action Wednesday at Raleigh Broughton High. Here is a preview of the action.

NC State junior target Rakease Passmore of Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy is playing at 2 p.m. Wednesday. (Rivals.com)

11 a.m. — Cary (N.C.) Panther Creek vs. Kill Devil Hills (N.C.) First Flight

Camden (N.J.) High took care of business with a 67-48 win over Panther Creek. Junior guard Chris Uwayo and senior point guard Amari Richardson, who is the son of NC State assistant coach Kareem Richardson, lead the way for Panther Creek. First Flight lost 77-57 against Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood.

12:30 p.m. — Southern Durham (N.C.) High vs. Holly Springs (N.C.) High

Sophomore small forward Jackson Keith had 25 of his 32 points in the second half, but Southern Durham fell 70-63 to Raleigh Millbrook High. Keith has nine scholarship offers, including Virginia Tech, Illinois and Texas A&M, among others. Holly Springs lost 74-59 to Farmville (N.C.) Central. Holly Springs features senior Georgia Southern signee Collin Kuhl at power forward, along with senior point guard Micah Jones and junior wing Ryan Crotty.

2 p.m. — Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy vs. Wilson (N.C.) Greenfield School

Combine Academy has three players in the Rivals.com top 60 on a deep roster. Small forward Trentyn Flowers is ranked No. 24 in the class of 2024, and NC State junior target Rakease Passmore is at No. 48. Former NC State target, senior point guard Silas Demary Jr. has signed with USC and is ranked No. 58 in the country. Richmond wing signee Collin Tanner is originally from South Granville in Creedmoor, N.C. Junior forward Hampton Evans leads Wilson (N.C.) Greenfield School, and is an aggressive shot-maker.

3:30 p.m. — Raleigh Word of God vs. Raleigh Christian

5 p.m. — Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep vs. Concord (N.C.) Cannon School

Prolific Prep is loaded with three players who played high school basketball in North Carolina in the past. Charlotte natives Aden Holloway and Trey Green are senior guards, who signed with Auburn and Xavier respectively. Senior center Michael Nwoko, who played at The Burlington School last year has signed with Miami (Fla.). Holloway is ranked No. 33, Green is 101 and Nwoko is No. 124 by Rivals.com. Junior center Yves Missi is ranked No. 11, and junior forward Zion Sensley is ranked No. 114 in the class of 2024. Freshman Tyran Stokes is trending as a top five player in the class of 2026. Cannon School has a strong trio with junior combo guard Austin Swartz, sophomore guard Isaiah Henry and junior power forward Sean Birmingham of Europe, who has drawn raves for his outside shooting.

6:30 p.m. — Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood vs. Camden (N.J.) High

Camden put on quite a show in defeating Cary (N.J.) Panther Creek 67-48. Kentucky-bound center Aaron Bradshaw had 22 points and 13 rebounds in the win. Camden High also has Kentucky-bound senior Dajuan Wagner Jr. at shooting guard, who had 13 points. Wagner is the son of former Memphis and NBA guard Dajuan Wagner Sr. and grandson of former Louisville and NBA player Milt Wagner. Rivals.com ranks him No. 3 overall in the class of 2023. The 7-0, 207-pound Bradshaw is ranked No. 8 overall in the country. Point guard Cian Medley has signed with Saint Louis, and junior wing Billy Richmond has offers from Seton Hall, Louisville, Saint Louis, Memphis and Mississippi State. Northwood High features North Carolina junior wing commit Drake Powell, who Rivals.com ranks No. 66 overall in the class of 2024. Powell had 16 points and 12 rebounds in a 77-57 win over Kill Devil Hills (N.C.) First Flight. Senior post players Kenan Parrish and Max Frazier are both unsigned and should draw strong looks from low/mid-majors this season.

8 p.m. — Corona (Calif.) Centennial at Raleigh Broughton

Duke signee Jared McCain led to Centennial High to get invited to the Holiday Invitational. McCain is ranked No. 18 overall in the class of 2023 by Rivals.com. He is joined in the rankings by talented inside-outside senior power forward Devin Williams. The 6-10 Williams is ranked 93 in the country. Senior forward Aaron McBride has signed with Loyola Marymount.