Preview of Thursday's John Wall Holiday Invitational

The John Wall Holiday Invitational kicks off Thursday with seven games played at Raleigh Broughton High. College coaches won't be allowed in the gym Thursday. Here is a preview of the action.

11 a.m. — Raleigh Ravenscroft at Raleigh Broughton High

The John Wall Holiday Invitational was where Broughton class of 2027 wing Jordan Page helped establish himself. A lot has changed for Page, who is is already drawing heavy NC State recruiting interest, and is coached by former NCSU sharp-shooter Scott Wood. Raleigh Ravenscroft senior guard Chance Gladden is headed to Boston, and he was also one of the big breakout stars at the event last year. He scored 57 points in a game last year at William Peace College at the John Wall.

12:30 p.m. — Garner High vs. Washington High

Washington High junior point guard Chaise Smith will be playing on the big stage. He is averaging. 25.9 points, 6.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game this season. He has scored at least 30 points in two games so far.

2 p.m. — Davidson Day School vs. Greensboro Caldwell Academy

Davidson Day features North Carolina senior guard signee Isaiah Denis and junior center William Stevens, who has several high-major offers. Caldwell Academy junior wing Cole Cloer played in the John Wall Invitational last year with Hillsborough (N.C.) Orange High. He has joined forces with senior combo guard Jaylen Cross, who is headed to Charlotte.

3:30 p.m. — Clayton High vs. Richmond (Va.) John Marshall High

Clayton High junior point guard Aiden Smalls has an NC State offer as an "athlete" and is coming off a successful year at quarterback. He played for Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons last year. NC State offered John Marshall junior power forward Latrell Allmond before he began the ninth grade. Allmond is from Southern Pines, N.C., and has unofficially visited the Wolfpack a few times.

5 p.m. — Raleigh Millbrook High vs. Warrenton (Va.) Highland School

Unsigned senior small forward Nate Ament is ranked No. 4 in the class of 2025 by Rivals.com. The 6-foot-8 Ament is a smooth operator with NBA size for the position. He's getting recruited by Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, Arizona, Louisville, Kansas, Tennessee and Connecticut, among others.

6:30 p.m. — Wilson Greenfield School vs. Charlottesville (Va.) St. Anne's Belfield School

Greenfield School junior point guard Kobe Edwards will have a big battle against senior point guard Chance Mallory of St. Anne's Belfield School. Mallory was committed to hometown Virginia, but opened it up after the retirement of coach Tony Bennett. He's ranked No. 61 overall in the country by Rivals.com in the class of 2025. Edwards is ranked No. 106 overall in the country in the class of 2026. He's quick, an effective passer and helped Greenfield School finish second in the NCISAA 2A state title game.

8 p.m. — Reidsville High vs. Farmville Central High

The two traditional NCHSAA 2A state powers collide today. Reidsville junior power forward Kendre' Harrison is a quality basketball prospect, but even better at playing tight end. He's committed to Oregon. Junior point guard Dionte Neal is also a two-sport standout for the Rams.