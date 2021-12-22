Preview of Thursday's John Wall Holiday Invitational

The John Wall Holiday Invitational kicks off Thursday with five showcase games at Raleigh Word of God. Here is a preview of the action.

NC State offered Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood High sophomore wing Drake Powell on Nov. 26. (Rivals.com)

1:30 p.m. — Raleigh (N.C.) Leesville Road vs. Mooresville (N.C.) High

The first game of the John Wall Holiday Invitational involves two public schools in the state of North Carolina. Leesville Road, which recently featured Wake Forest freshman point guard Carter Whitt, has a potential low-major target at center. Austin Peay has offered 6-10 senior center Wesley Johnson.

3 p.m. — Fayetteville (N.C.) Terry Sanford High vs. Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood High

NC State has offered sophomore wing Drake Powell of Northwood High on Nov. 26, after he took an unofficial visit. The offer was his first one, but he’s in the mix of being the top sophomore in the state of North Carolina. Senior forward Davis Molnar of Terry Sanford High has signed with Samford.

4:30 p.m. — Raleigh (N.C.) Trinity Academy vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Northside Christian Academy

NC State offered Charlotte Northside Christian junior wing Wesley Tubbs on Sept. 25, when he unofficially visited for the Clemson at NCSU football game. The 6-7, 170-pounder is also getting recruited by Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Providence, Wake Forest among others. Trinity Academy has a pair of talented senior forwards with Sam Perez signed with High Point, and Noah Ross has signed with North Carolina-Wilmington.

6 p.m. — Garner (N.C.) High vs. Raleigh (N.C.) Ravenscroft

Raleigh Ravenscroft is led by reclassed junior wing Comeh Emuobor, who played with NC State junior shooting guard commit Robert Dillingham on CP3 16s last summer. The 6-foot-5, 190-pounder is ranked No. 129 overall in the class of 2023 by Rivals.com. He has offers from Illinois, Virginia Tech, South Florida and North Carolina A&T.

7:30 p.m. — Raleigh Millbrook High vs. Burlington (N.C.) The Burlington School