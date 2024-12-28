Preview of Saturday's John Wall Holiday Invitational

The star power will be out Saturday with several NC State targets playing at the John Wall Invitational. NCSU men's signee Zymicah Wilkins of Arden (N.C.) Christ School plays at 3:30 p.m. at Raleigh Broughton High. Here is a preview of the action.

Advertisement

9:30 a.m. — Washington (D.C.) Sidwell Friends vs. Clayton High

Clayton High junior point guard Aiden Smalls has an NC State offer as an "athlete" and is coming off a successful year at quarterback. He played for Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons last year. Smalls and Clayton struggled in a loss against Richmond (Va.) John Marshall on Thursday. Power forward Andrew Grimes is going to Liberty. Sidwell Friends is playing without an injured Acaden Lewis, who is ranked No. 20 overall in the class of 2025, and signed with Kentucky. Senior wing Jalen Rougier-Roane has signed with George Washington, and freshman wing Eric Green is a promising prospect. Sidwell Friends lost on a buzzer beater against Southern Durham on Friday.

11 a.m. — Raleigh Millbrook vs. Cary Green Level

Green Level senior power forward Isaac Ericksen has signed with Illinois State, and the team fell against Los Angeles (Calif.) Westchester on Friday. Raleigh Millbrook lost to Warrenton (Va.) Highland School on Thursday.

12:30 p.m. — Rocky Mount Northern Nash vs. Knightdale High

The much anticipated debut of sophomore forward C.J. Rosser of Northern Nash High will take place. The slender 6-8, 190-pounder is ranked No. 1 in the country by Rivals.com in the class of 2027. Rosser put on a show with 30 points in a loss against Raleigh Grace Christian on Friday.

1:30 p.m. — Raleigh Word of God vs. Washington High at William Peace University

Word of God senior guard Trevor Best just picked Arizona State and will be joining the Sun Devils in January. Baltimore, Md., native Marcus Jackson, an athletic 6-8 post player is ranked No. 72 in the country by Rivals.com, and was committed to Maryland, but decommitted. Word of God was blown out Friday by OTE Cold Hearts. Washington High junior point guard Chaise Smith struggled in a loss against Garner High on Thursday. He has scored at least 30 points in two games so far this season.

2 p.m. — Durham Southern vs. Richmond (Va.) John Marshall

Southern Durham senior small forward Jackson Keith is headed to Butler, and he’s ranked No. 87 in the class of 2025 by Rivals.com. He played his first two years for Team Loaded VA, which is run by John Marshall coach Ty White. Southern Durham freshman guard Antoine “A.J.” Morman arrived with a bang Friday in a win over Washington (D.C.) Sidwell Friends. NC State offered John Marshall junior power forward Latrell Allmond before he began the ninth grade. Allmond is from Southern Pines, N.C., and has unofficially visited the Wolfpack a few times. Senior point guard Troy Henderson is going to Fordham, and senior guard Aiden Argabright is headed to Richmond. Junior 6-9 center Ladarius Givan has committed to Mississippi State.

3:30 p.m. — Raleigh Grace Christian vs. Arden Christ School

Christ School is built around NC State signee Zymicah Wilkins, who is ranked No. 79 nationally in the class of 2025. Wilkins and Christ School finished second last year at the John Wall Holiday Invitational, falling to Charlotte Myers Park in overtime. Wilkins had 21 points, 21 rebounds and four blocks in a blowout win over Knightdale High. Christ School also has senior guard Madden Collins, who is going to American, and his younger brother Mason Collins, a top guard in the class of 2028. The Collins’ brothers are the sons of former NBA player Mardy Collins. Grace Christian senior small forward Michael Phillips is headed to Marquette and one of the best pure shooters in the state of North Carolina. Phillips proved dominant in a win over Rocky Mount (N.C.) Northern Nash.

5 p.m. — Warrenton (Va.) Highland School vs. Los Angeles (Calif.) Westchester

Unsigned senior small forward Nate Ament is ranked No. 4 in the class of 2025 by Rivals.com. The 6-foot-8 Ament is a smooth operator with NBA size for the position. He's getting recruited by Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, Arizona, Louisville, Kansas, Tennessee and Connecticut, among others. Westchester is a tranditional public school power in Los Angeles and features junior small forward Tajh Ariza, who is ranked No. 8 nationally by Rivals.com. Ariza is the son of former NBA player Trevor Ariza, who also played at Westchester High and UCLA. Westchester defeated Green Level on Friday, and Highland School defeated Millbrook on Thursday.

6:30 p.m. — Reidsville High vs. Greensboro Caldwell Academy

Caldwell Academy junior wing Cole Cloer played in the John Wall Invitational last year with Hillsborough (N.C.) Orange High. He has joined forces with senior combo guard Jaylen Cross, who is headed to Charlotte. NC State, North Carolina and Tennessee are some of the colleges who have offered Cloer. Sophomore point guard King Kendrick is a promising prospect. The two traditional NCHSAA 2A state powers collide today. Reidsville junior power forward Kendre' Harrison is a quality basketball prospect, but even better at playing tight end. He's committed to Oregon. Junior point guard Dionte Neal is also a two-sport standout for the Rams. Senior guard Johnniyus Sharpe is also a Division I prospect. Caldwell Academy defeated Davidson Day on Thursday, and Reidsville topped Farmville Central.