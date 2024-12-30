Preview of Monday's John Wall Holiday Invitational

The last day of the John Wall Holiday Invitational has several intriguing matchups at Raleigh Broughton High. NC State targets playing Monday include junior power forward Latrell Allmond of Richmond (Va.) John Marshall, junior wing Cole Cloer of Greensboro (N.C.) Caldwell Academy and sophomore wing Jordan Page of Raleigh Broughton. Here is a preview of the action.

11 a.m. — Cary Green Level vs. Washington (D.C.) Sidwell Friends

Sidwell Friends is playing without an injured Acaden Lewis, who is ranked No. 20 overall in the class of 2025, and signed with Kentucky. Senior wing Jalen Rougier-Roane has signed with George Washington, and freshman wing Eric Green is a promising prospect. Green Level senior power forward Isaac Ericksen has signed with Illinois State. He can play inside and outside with his steady jumper.

12:30 p.m. — Raleigh Ravenscroft vs. Davidson Day

Raleigh Ravenscroft senior guard Chance Gladden is headed to Boston, and he was also one of the big breakout stars at the event last year. He scored 57 points in a game last year at William Peace College at the John Wall. Gladden has scored 58 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in two games this past week. Davidson Day features junior center William Stevens, who has several high-major offers, and sophomore guard Lincoln Vinson. North Carolina senior guard signee Isaiah Denis is out with an injury. Stevens had 27 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Farmville Central.

2 p.m. — Greensboro Caldwell Academy at Raleigh Broughton High

Caldwell Academy junior wing Cole Cloer played in the John Wall Invitational last year with Hillsborough (N.C.) Orange High. He has joined forces with senior combo guard Jaylen Cross, who is headed to Charlotte. NC State, North Carolina and Tennessee are some of the colleges who have offered Cloer, who had all three of those schools and Duke watching him Friday put on a show against Reidsville High. Sophomore point guard King Kendrick is a promising prospect. Class of 2027 wing Jordan Page is already drawing heavy NC State recruiting interest, and is coached by former NCSU sharp-shooter Scott Wood. Page is ranked No. 13 by Rivals.com. Page had 27 points in a loss against Charlottesville (Va.) St. Anne’s Belfield.

3:30 p.m. — Los Angeles Westchester vs. Southern Durham High

Westchester is a tranditional public school power in Los Angeles and features junior small forward Tajh Ariza, who is ranked No. 8 nationally by Rivals.com. Ariza is the son of former NBA player Trevor Ariza, who also played at Westchester High and UCLA. Southern Durham senior small forward Jackson Keith is headed to Butler, and he’s ranked No. 87 in the class of 2025 by Rivals.com. Southern Durham freshman guard Antoine “A.J.” Morman arrived with a bang Friday in a win over Washington (D.C.) Sidwell Friends. He followed up with 24 points in a loss against Richmond (Va.) John Marshall High.

6:30 p.m. — Richmond (Va.) John Marshall High vs. Warrenton (Va.) Highland School

NC State offered John Marshall junior power forward Latrell Allmond before he began the ninth grade. Allmond is from Southern Pines, N.C., and has unofficially visited the Wolfpack a few times. Senior point guard Troy Henderson is going to Fordham, and senior guard Aiden Argabright is headed to Richmond. Junior 6-9 center Ladarius Givan has committed to Mississippi State. Unsigned senior small forward Nate Ament is ranked No. 4 in the class of 2025 by Rivals.com. The 6-foot-8 Ament is a smooth operator with NBA size for the position. He's getting recruited by Duke, Kentucky, Arizona, Louisville, Kansas, Tennessee and Connecticut, among others.

8 p.m. — Reidsville High vs. Charlottesville (Va.) St. Anne’s Belfield

Reidsville junior power forward Kendre' Harrison is a quality basketball prospect, but even better at playing tight end. He's committed to Oregon. Junior point guard Dionte Neal is also a two-sport standout for the Rams. Senior guard Johnniyus Sharpe is also a Division I prospect. Senior point guard Chance Mallory of St. Anne's Belfield School committed to hometown Virginia, but opened it up after the retirement of coach Tony Bennett. He's ranked No. 61 overall in the country by Rivals.com in the class of 2025. St. Anne's Belfield senior forward Austin Williford has signed with St. Joseph's.