Preview of Friday's John Wall Holiday Invitational

The John Wall Holiday Invitational will have a pair of NC State signees in action Friday, and college coaches will be on the road. NC State women's basketball signee Adelaide Jernigan and Kernersville (N.C.) Bishop McGuiness plays Fairmont at 4:30 p.m. at William Peace College. NCSU men's signee Zymicah Wilkins of Arden (N.C.) Christ School plays at 3:30 p.m. at Raleigh Broughton High. Here is a preview of the action.

Advertisement

9:30 a.m. — Raleigh Ravenscroft vs. Wilson Greenfield School

Greenfield School junior point guard Kobe Edwards had a tough game Thursday against Charlottesville (Va.) St. Anne’s Belfield School. Edwards is ranked No. 106 overall in the country in the class of 2026. He's quick, an effective passer and helped Greenfield School finish second in the NCISAA 2A state title game. Raleigh Ravenscroft senior guard Chance Gladden is headed to Boston, and he was also one of the big breakout stars at the event last year. He scored 57 points in a game last year at William Peace College at the John Wall. Gladden had 21 of his 31 points in the first half in a loss against Raleigh Broughton on Thursday.

11 a.m. — Farmville Central vs.Davidson Day

Davidson Day features junior center William Stevens, who has several high-major offers, and sophomore guard Lincoln Vinson. North Carolina senior guard signee Isaiah Denis is out with an injury. Davidson Day lost to Greensboro Caldwell Academy on Thursday. Farmville Central, a traditional NCHSAA 2A state power, fell to Reidsville on Thursday.

12:30 p.m. —Southern Durham vs. Washington (D.C.) Sidwell Friends

Southern Durham senior small forward Jackson Keith is headed to Butler, and he’s ranked No. 87 in the class of 2025 by Rivals.com. Sidwell Friends is playing without an injured Acaden Lewis, who is ranked No. 20 overall in the class of 2025, and signed with Kentucky. Senior wing Jalen Rougier-Roane has signed with George Washington, and freshman wing Eric Green is a promising prospect.

2 p.m. — Cary Green Level vs. Los Angeles (Calif.) Westchester

Green Level senior power forward Isaac Ericksen has signed with Illinois State. Westchester is a tranditional public school power in Los Angeles and features junior small forward Tajh Ariza, who is ranked No. 8 nationally by Rivals.com. Ariza is the son of former NBA player Trevor Ariza, who also played at Westchester High and UCLA.

3:30 p.m. — Knightdale vs. Arden Christ School

Christ School is built around NC State signee Zymicah Wilkins, who is ranked No. 79 nationally in the class of 2025. Wilkins and Christ School finished second last year at the John Wall Holiday Invitational, falling to Charlotte Myers Park in overtime. Christ School also has senior guard Madden Collins, who is going to American, and his younger brother Mason Collins, a top guard in the class of 2028. The Collins’ brothers are the sons of former NBA player Mardy Collins.

5 p.m. — Raleigh Broughton vs. Charlottesville (Va.) St. Anne’s Belfield

Class of 2027 wing Jordan Page is already drawing heavy NC State recruiting interest, and is coached by former NCSU sharp-shooter Scott Wood. Page is ranked No. 13 by Rivals.com. Senior point guard Chance Mallory of St. Anne's Belfield School committed to hometown Virginia, but opened it up after the retirement of coach Tony Bennett. He's ranked No. 61 overall in the country by Rivals.com in the class of 2025. St. Anne's Belfield senior forward Austin Williford has signed with St. Joseph's.

6:30 p.m. — Rocky Mount Northern Nash vs. Raleigh Grace Christian

The much anticipated debut of sophomore forward C.J. Rosser of Northern Nash High will take place. The slender 6-8, 190-pounder is ranked No. 1 in the country by Rivals.com in the class of 2027. Grace Christian senior small forward Michael Phillips is headed to Marquette and one of the best pure shooters in the state of North Carolina.

8 p.m. — OTE Cold Hearts vs. Raleigh Word of God

The star-studded OTE squad features three top seniors in center Kai Rogers (Oklahoma signee), guard Akai Fleming (Georgia Tech) and forward Samis Calderon (Kansas), and junior do-it-all guard Adam Oumiddoch. Rogers is ranked No. 66 by Rivals.com, Fleming is ranked No. 71 and Oumiddoch is No. 26 in the class of 2026. Word of God senior guard Trevor Best just picked Arizona State and will be joining the Sun Devils in January, but it’s unknown if he’ll play this week. Baltimore, Md., native Marcus Jackson, an athletic 6-8 post player is ranked No. 72 in the country by Rivals.com, and was committed to Maryland. Senior guard Jordan Vick, a former East Carolina commit, is signed with Jacksonville State.