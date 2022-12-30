The John Wall Holiday Invitational returns to action Friday at Raleigh Broughton High and Cary (N.C.) Academy. Here is a preview of the action.

Concord (N.C.) Cannon School junior guard Austin Swartz. (Rivals.com)

10 a.m. — Raleigh Christian vs. Wilson (N.C.) Greenfield School at Cary Academy

Senior wing Jakel Powell and sophomore forward Preston Copeland lead the way for Raleigh Christian. Copeland, the younger brother of former Georgetown/Nebraska player Isaac Copeland, was offered by College of Charleston this week. Junior forward Hampton Evans leads Wilson (N.C.) Greenfield School, and is an aggressive shot-maker.

11 a.m. — Concord (N.C.) Cannon School vs. The Burlington (N.C.) School

Cannon School has a strong trio with junior combo guard Austin Swartz, sophomore guard Isaiah Henry and junior power forward Sean Birmingham of Europe, who has drawn raves for his outside shooting. Junior combo guard Zion Walker leads The Burlington School. He has offers from East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Kent State, Radford, Mount St. Mary’s, Eastern Kentucky and North Carolina A&T.

11:30 a.m. — Holly Springs (N.C.) vs. Raleigh Broughton At Cary Academy

Holly Springs features senior Georgia Southern signee Collin Kuhl at power forward, along with senior point guard Micah Jones and junior wing Ryan Crotty. Broughton lost to Corona (Calif.) Centennial and Garner (N.C.) High this week.

12:30 p.m. — Southern Durham (N.C.) vs. Garner (N.C.) High

Sophomore small forward Jackson Keith is trending as a top 100 prospect. Keith has nine scholarship offers, including Virginia Tech, Illinois and Texas A&M, among others. Garner is off to an 9-2 start with sophomore guard Cam’ren Reyes as one to watch in the class of 2025.

2 p.m. — Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy vs. Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian

Combine Academy has three players in the Rivals.com top 60 on a deep roster. Small forward Trentyn Flowers is ranked No. 24 in the class of 2024, and NC State junior target Rakease Passmore is at No. 48. Former NC State target, senior point guard Silas Demary Jr. has signed with USC and is ranked No. 58 in the country. Richmond wing signee Collin Tanner is originally from South Granville in Creedmoor, N.C. Winston-Salem Christian has a quality starting five, with juniors Kany Tchanda and Lewis Walker having high major offers thus far. Rivals.com ranks Tchanda No. 139 overall in the class of 2024. Junior guard Isaiah Washington of Fayetteville, N.C., could be emerging this season, and junior guard Kobe George is an impressive athlete. Senior forward Torey Alston of Durham, N.C., has signed with Sam Houston State.

5 p.m. — Raleigh Millbrook vs. Corona (Calif.) Centennial

Duke signee Jared McCain led to Centennial High to get invited to the Holiday Invitational. McCain is ranked No. 18 overall in the class of 2023 by Rivals.com. He is joined in the rankings by talented inside-outside senior power forward Devin Williams. The 6-10 Williams is ranked 93 in the country. Senior forward Aaron McBride has signed with Loyola Marymount. Raleigh Millbrook forward Colt Langdon has nine offers, with LSU, Illinois, Virginia Tech and Ole Miss, among them. Millbrook also has Durham Jordan junior small forward transfer Jayan Walker, who is tracking as a Division I recruit.

6:30 p.m. — Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep vs. Raleigh Word of God

8 p.m. — Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep vs. Farmville (N.C.) Central

Junior wing Dylan Harper is the star for Don Bosco Prep, and Rivals.com ranks him as a five-star prospect and No. 10 overall in the class of 2024. He is the son of former NBA star Ron Harper, and younger brother of Toronto Raptors rookie Ron Harper Jr. Farmville Central, which has produced Terquavion Smith at NC State and Josh Wright at North Carolina Central, has another guard poised to join the college ranks. Athletic guard Jah Short is headed to New Orleans.