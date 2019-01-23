NC State will have four players participating in the Reese’s Senior Bowl this week in Mobile, Ala. The game will be played Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on NFL Network. It is generally considered the top showcase game for NFL Draft prospects. Here is a look at those four players, where they stand according to a few analysts heading into the week, and what they're already shown after the official weigh-in and first practice:

Center/guard Garrett Bradbury

Bradbury won the Rimington Trophy as College Football's top center in 2018. Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com

Height: 6-2 7/8 Weight: 304 pounds Arm Length: 32 1/2 inches Hands: 10 5/8 inches Wingspan: 76 1/4 inches

Draft Countdown Position Ranking: No. 4 C Dane Brugler of The Athletic's Position Rankings: No. 2 Interior lineman NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 ranking: No. 41 overall (No. 1 center)

Overview: NC State’s consensus All-American and the winner of the Rimington Trophy seems like a safe bet to be among the first interior linemen selected in the draft. The question is, can he use this week to propel himself into a potential day-one selection? What could help Bradbury out is that he started for a season at guard before making the move to center, a fact noted by Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, whose staff is coaching Bradbury’s team. Some analysts believe that Bradbury is strictly a center in a zone-blocking scheme. Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl, raved about Bradbury. “He was so much fun to watch just in terms of being able to get out and pull and move and play in space,” Nagy said, according to the Charlotte Observer. “Zone-blocking teams are going to love this guy. His initial quickness is off the charts. I remember just him reaching three-technique [defensive linemen] — he makes it look so easy. There’s been some players where you’ve really got to grind through some tape to really get a feel, where Garrett Bradbury kind of jumped right out with what his skill set is and what he was good at. “Digging in, I didn’t realize he wasn’t a lineman at one time because he’s got really nice feel, takes great angles, sees things really well. I think he’s a center only. He’s not the biggest guy in the world, and that would really hurt him if he were projecting as a backup, but someone’s going to draft that guy to be the starter.” Bradbury confirmed to The Observer he has met with his hometown Carolina Panthers.



Jon Gruden called NC State C Garrett Bradbury "impressive" when asked about the North's offensive linemen — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) January 22, 2019

Enjoy some NC State Garrett Bradbury reach blocks here.



Man if you’re late off the ball as a DL - you’re done vs Bradbury! Light feet and loose hips... #OLPorn #2019NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/1d53mgWcts — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) January 22, 2019

Cool play design...



Starts as outside zone, then center peels out as a counter action! Sneaky!



Center is Garrett Bradbury... Nice finish!! pic.twitter.com/lPVm7jSk61 — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) January 22, 2019

Garrett Bradbury went from a 240 pound TE to winning the Rimington award. I talked to him about that experience and the zone-blocking scheme. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/vPWgiQYnRA — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) January 22, 2019

Quarterback Ryan Finley

Finley is aiming to become one of the first quarterbacks chosen in April's NFL Draft. Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

Height: 6-4 Weight: 208 pounds Arm Length: 32 3/4 inches Hands: 9 3/8 inches Wingspan: 77 inches

Draft Countdown Position Ranking: No. 7 QB Dane Brugler of The Athletic's Position Rankings: No. 6 QB

Career Stats (at NC State): 880-of-1,364 passing (64.5 percent) for 10,501 yards and 60 touchdowns with 25 interceptions

Overview: Finley will likely win praise for his accuracy and football IQ as he goes through the draft process. The questions he will need to answer is he strong enough to hold up in the NFL and make the all the throws into tight windows. Finley’s hand size was middle-of-the-pack for the quarterbacks in attendance. Some scouts view that measurement as an indicator of ability to securely grip a football and sling it, especially when the weather turns colder throughout the football season. The 208 pounds he weighed in at was slightly less than his listed weight last fall of 212 pounds. The word skinny has been used throughout Finley’s career to describe his frame. Finley’s first day at practice sounded like a mix bag, as Eric Galko of Optimum Scouting noted: “In an overall rough day for North quarterbacks, NC State's Ryan Finley was the standout of the practice," he wrote. "Accurate, decisive, and with great control/pace in individual drills, Finley looked the part of a capable NFL starter. He struggled in team situations and was a bit flummoxed under pressure, but he was the only North quarterback who displayed consistent accuracy on Day 1.” Finley confirmed he has met with the Washington Redskins.

Ryan Finley/QB/NC State shows plenty of arm on intermediate passes and throws receivers into yards after catch, but he also made a couple intended targets slow down to catch the ball #seniorbowl — Draft Analyst (@DraftAnalyst1) January 22, 2019

Its Senior Bowl practice but the NC State connection lives on. QB Ryan Finley hits WR Jakobi Meyers for a LONG gain. pic.twitter.com/977XHijeIf — Steve Frederick (@_SteveFrederick) January 22, 2019

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers

Meyers turned pro after breaking Torry Holt's record for most receptions in a season by making 92 catches in 2018. Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

Height: 6-1 3/4 Weight: 196 pounds Arm Length: 31 1/8 inches Hands: 9 1/8 inches Wingspan: 76 1/2 inches

Draft Countdown Position Ranking: No. 12 WR

Career Stats: 168 catches for 1,932 yards and nine touchdowns

Overview: Meyers was a late addition to the Senior Bowl after announcing he was turning pro in January (because he had already earned his degree, he was eligible). Of the four prospects from NC State in the game, Meyers probably stands the most to gain. Meyers, who apparently met with the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts already this week, showed what he could do in the slot at NC State. He will probably have more of a chance to work on the outside this week. Meyers earned some good reviews in day one of practice at the Senior Bowl.

Jakobi Meyers’s footwork is crisp and explosive. That’s a damn good CB he made stumble. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/KtLGUHpZ3Q — Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) January 22, 2019

Winners from the second practice today



- Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

- Jakobi Meyers, WR, NC State

- Andy Isabella, WR, UMass — Andrew Harbaugh 🐊 (@DHH_Mandrew) January 22, 2019

Jakobi Meyers had a really good day yesterday. I got a chance to talk with him at media day for the #SeniorBowl and here’s what he had to say #1Pack1Goal https://t.co/exgmvuv7Jx — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) January 23, 2019

Linebacker Germaine Pratt

Pratt was named first-team All-ACC in 2018. Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com

Height: 6-2 1/2

Weight: 240 pounds Arm Length: 31 5/8 inches Hands: 9 inches Wingspan: 74 7/8 inches

Draft Countdown Position Ranking: No. 4 ILB Dane Brugler of The Athletic’s Position Rankings: No. 5 LB

Career Stats: 235 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six sacks, four interceptions (one pick-six), nine passes defended, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries

Overview: Pratt skipped NC State’s bowl game to get ready for the NFL Draft. During measurements, Pratt passed the eyeball test. Now he hopes to match it with his play. He entered the Senior Bowl with plenty of intrigue after a strong senior season during which he was named first-team All-ACC. Like Meyers, Pratt can probably improve his stock quite a bit, but his senior season may have already played him into a top three-round selection.

Germaine Pratt/NCSU. 6025/240. Physically impressive #SeniorBowl — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) January 22, 2019

From North practices yesterday, #BostonCollege sustained the highest top speed for OL and #NCState Germaine Pratt the highest for LBs. — Filip Prus (@JaxonFil) January 23, 2019

None of us are able to see #SeniorBowl practice today, so here's the best LB in Mobile (NC State's Germaine Pratt) making a great run stuff. Easy disengage on the O-lineman and flows to fill the hole for the stop. pic.twitter.com/G5067w0ske — Rob Paul (@RobPaulNFL) January 23, 2019