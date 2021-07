Preview: NC State basketball alumni return to the hardcourt

Several former NC State basketball players are returning to the hardcourt beginning this weekend in The Basketball Tournament, an event featuring a 64-team field comprised of former basketball players with a $1 million cash prize going to the winning squad.

The roster of former Wolfpack players is called Team Wolf Blood. Former players include Scott Wood, C.J. Williams, Torin Dorn, Abdul Malik-Abu, Richard Howell, Ralston Turner and Trevor Lacey. The team will be coached by Jordan Collins.



Team Wolf Blood is set to begin play Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPN3 against "Category 5," a collection of former Miami basketball players. The winner will advance to the second round of the Colombus Regional.