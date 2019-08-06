Practice Observations Of NC State WR Commit Nate McCollum
TheWolfpacker contributor Mike Singer was in Hampton, Ga. on Monday evening to get a look at NC State wide receiver commit Nate McCollum. Get his thoughts on McCollum below.
Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolfpacker.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news