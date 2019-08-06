News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-06 12:35:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Practice Observations Of NC State WR Commit Nate McCollum

Mike Singer • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer

TheWolfpacker contributor Mike Singer was in Hampton, Ga. on Monday evening to get a look at NC State wide receiver commit Nate McCollum. Get his thoughts on McCollum below.

Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolfpacker.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Iqqzqdhwtytk65zikbu9
Thoughts on NC State wide receiver commit Nate McCollum after seeing him live (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}