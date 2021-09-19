Postgame Reflections Podcast: NC State 45, Furman 7

Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast. Topics include:

-Reflecting on NC State's 45-7 bounce-back win over Furman.

-Was there anything to learn about the Pack Saturday?

-Looking ahead to next week's big game against Clemson.

-Game balls for outstanding play.

-AND much more!

You can listen to us on the Apple Podcast app and Spotify. Please be sure to subscribe, rate and review wherever you listen to us!